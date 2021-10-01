Friday, October 1, 2021
Business

Ahoy! Port of San Diego Celebrates and Welcomes Cruise Passengers Back

By Managing Editor
- Advertisement -

The Port of San Diego welcomes the return of cruise lines and cruise passengers. On Friday, October 1, the Disney Wonder and Grand Princess will be the first sailings out of San Diego since spring 2020. The Disney Wonder is setting sail for a four-day cruise beginning in San Diego to Cabo San Lucas and back. The Grand Princess sailing will begin in Los Angeles on September 30 and stop in San Diego on October 1 on its way to Ensenada and back to Los Angeles.

Image: Port of San Diego

- Advertisement -

The Port currently anticipates more than 100 cruise calls through May 2022. Those calls will primarily be from Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, and Disney Cruise Line.

San Diego is California’s third busiest cruise port behind Long Beach and Los Angeles and is the gateway to the Mexican Riviera. Other major destinations include Hawaii, the Panama Canal, and the Pacific Coast.

- Advertisement -

The Port’s cruise sector has a tremendous economic impact on the region:

  • Each homeported cruise, which means its voyage begins and ends in San Diego, has an economic impact of $2 million.
  • A single in-transit call (one stop on the cruise itinerary) generates a total impact to the region of nearly $600,000.

The Port’s cruise industry supports a variety of tourism and maritime jobs including in retail, restaurant, lodging, entertainment, excursions, events; transportation (trains, taxis, buses, airlines, shuttles), trucking and warehousing jobs; ship agents, stevedoring (dockworkers who load and unload ships); security and manpower services.

Health and safety is the Port’s top priority. To safely resume cruising, the Port is working with the cruise lines, along with various other local, state, and federal agencies to put extra precautions in place to minimize community spread of and exposure to COVID-19.
In conjunction with the cruise lines, precautions include, but are not limited to:
  • All crew members and eligible guests must be fully vaccinated (currently ages 12 and up; in special and rare cases, medical exemptions may be allowed, but Celebrity, Holland America, and Princess must maintain that at least 95% of all guests are vaccinated; Disney Cruise Line will be testing all guests on embarkation days).
  • All unvaccinated guests must provide negative PCR test results between three days and 24 hours before embarkation day.
  • All persons must complete a health screening form to declare they have been vaccinated, are not experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, and had a recent negative COVID-19 test result (if pre-testing was required by the cruise line).
  • All persons must wear a face covering while inside the cruise ship terminal.
  • Whenever possible while in the cruise terminals, all persons are strongly encouraged to social distance from persons not in their own traveling party.
  • To prevent an influx of passengers and to help ensure social distancing, the cruise lines have implemented a passenger appointment system for check-in/screening times.
  • The Port will be fully cleaning and disinfecting the terminals immediately following each embarkation and disembarkation, plexiglass partitions have been installed in some areas, and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the terminals.
For additional details regarding on board guest health and safety, please contact the cruise lines directly for details.
- Advertisement -

 

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Daxbot Announces First Funding Round

On September 17, Daxbot, Inc. announced the launch of their Regulation Crowdfunding raise. Daxbot’s vision is to bring robots into the service of humanity....
Read more
Business

Vons Expansion and Remodel Set to Begin September 2021

According to Albertsons Inc., Southern California Division Office, the extensive renovation and expansion of the Coronado Vons market (868 Orange Ave) into the adjacent...
Read more
Business

Hotel del Coronado Appoints Dane Gorup to Director of Hotel Operations

The legendary Hotel del Coronado, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, has announced the appointment of its new Director of Hotel Operations, Dane Gorup,...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Military

Military Child of the Year® Nominations Now Open

Operation Homefront's annual Military Child of the Year® Awards will recognize eight outstanding young people ages 13 to 18. Seven of them will represent...
Read more
Business

Daxbot Announces First Funding Round

On September 17, Daxbot, Inc. announced the launch of their Regulation Crowdfunding raise. Daxbot’s vision is to bring robots into the service of humanity....
Read more
Community News

Throwback Thursday: A Profile of Coronado in 1987 (video)

Many thanks to CBS 8 San Diego for alerting The Coronado Times to this “flashback video” that features Coronado 34 years ago, in 1987:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5-LNm9EbA5oFun memories...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.