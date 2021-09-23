Thursday, September 23, 2021
Business

Daxbot Announces First Funding Round

Daxbot, Inc. an urban robotics company is launching its first round of funding.

By Managing Editor
- Advertisement -

On September 17, Daxbot, Inc. announced the launch of their Regulation Crowdfunding raise. Daxbot’s vision is to bring robots into the service of humanity. To that end, their first urban robot is focused on the growing food delivery market. Daxbot has several robot deployments scheduled this year in different cities across the United States.

- Advertisement -

The goal of the funding round is to increase the number of robots and be able to have delivery robots in 10 key cities across the United States in 2022.

“Dax seems to become a celebrity wherever he goes,” said CEO, Jason Richards. “We wanted to give people that believe in our vision, that are fans of Dax to be able to invest and own a piece of that vision.”

- Advertisement -

To learn more about the Daxbot funding round, please visit: https://www.startengine.com/daxbot.

RELATED:

DAX the Robot Comes to Coronado (video)

- Advertisement -

 

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Vons Expansion and Remodel Set to Begin September 2021

According to Albertsons Inc., Southern California Division Office, the extensive renovation and expansion of the Coronado Vons market (868 Orange Ave) into the adjacent...
Read more
Business

Hotel del Coronado Appoints Dane Gorup to Director of Hotel Operations

The legendary Hotel del Coronado, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, has announced the appointment of its new Director of Hotel Operations, Dane Gorup,...
Read more
Business

Rena Clancy – Coronado Chamber of Commerce (video)

For Rena Clancy, it started when she was just three years old. That's when her father died and her mother was left to raise...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Business

Vons Expansion and Remodel Set to Begin September 2021

According to Albertsons Inc., Southern California Division Office, the extensive renovation and expansion of the Coronado Vons market (868 Orange Ave) into the adjacent...
Read more
Education

CUSD Launches New Mobile App

Coronado Unified School District has launched a new mobile application which will help parents and community members easily access information on the go. The...
Read more
Community News

County, City, CUSD Covid Stats

Last week the County of San Diego announced "High Number of COVID-19 Deaths Continues to Be Reported" and followed up with:Fifty-seven COVID-19 deaths were...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.