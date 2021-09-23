Daxbot Announces First Funding Round

- Advertisement -

On September 17, Daxbot, Inc. announced the launch of their Regulation Crowdfunding raise. Daxbot’s vision is to bring robots into the service of humanity. To that end, their first urban robot is focused on the growing food delivery market. Daxbot has several robot deployments scheduled this year in different cities across the United States.

The goal of the funding round is to increase the number of robots and be able to have delivery robots in 10 key cities across the United States in 2022.

“Dax seems to become a celebrity wherever he goes,” said CEO, Jason Richards. “We wanted to give people that believe in our vision, that are fans of Dax to be able to invest and own a piece of that vision.”

To learn more about the Daxbot funding round, please visit: https://www.startengine.com/daxbot.

