CUSD Launches New Mobile App

Coronado Unified School District has launched a new mobile application which will help parents and community members easily access information on the go. The free app can be found by searching for ‘Coronado USD’ on the App Store.

App features include: a convenient calendar section that lists school events and meetings; directories with email and phone links; news and notifications; direct links to the district website; and more. Users can customize their filters to include which school site information they want displayed.

The app can also be a resource for community members who would like to attend CHS Islander athletic games, theater performances, or find school holiday dates.

“The app is a simple but powerful tool that will really help our families and community stay connected with all things CUSD. We have a lot of digital resources that connect to our schools and this app puts them all in one place. We have a new comprehensive powerful website, but when you are out on the go and need information right off your phone it can be cumbersome to navigate a website. This app makes it easy, especially with the links and customizable filters,” said CUSD Public Information Officer Maria Simon.

Download the app today from the Apple Store or Google Play.