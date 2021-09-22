Wednesday, September 22, 2021
EntertainmentDining

Coronado Brewing Introduces Palm Sway Island-Style IPA to Its 16 oz. 6-Pack Portfolio

Palm Sway Joins the Company’s Year-Round Lineup of Award-Winning Beers, This September

By Managing Editor
- Advertisement -

Hot on the heels of a huge gold medal win at the Great American Beer Festival, Coronado Brewing Company announces the launch of the company’s newest year-round offering, Palm Sway Island-Style IPA. The Island-Style IPA is an ale that delivers certain features of a hazy IPA (i.e. tropical, juicy), but finishes clear and crisp from the use of Cal Ale yeast. It’s loaded with an abundance of New Zealand and West Coast hops including Chinook, Citra, Comet, El Dorado, Mosaic, Motueka, and Waimea, giving the beer incredibly juicy, fruit-forward notes of pineapple, mango, stone fruit, citrus, and pine.

- Advertisement -

“In 2020, we brewed an Island-Style collaboration with our friends at Maui Brewing, and it was an absolute hit,” says Mark Theisen, Head Brewer of Coronado Brewing Company. “We knew that style would eventually be a perfect fit for our year-round portfolio, so we got to work in the brewery. After months of R&D, we were finally ready and extremely excited just to send the beer to be judged at GABF. The gold medal that came last weekend is simply icing on the cake.”

Palm Sway Island-Style IPA is a smooth drinking ale, crafted specifically to transport you to the island state-of-mind. Imagine cracking open that first beer, feet up, with a breeze rolling in at your favorite island paradise. For some people, that’s the white sand beaches of Hawaii, and for others, it’s the perfect shady spot under a palm tree in front of the Hotel Del Coronado. Wherever that place is where you can really escape from the real world, Palm Sway is brewed to take you there.

- Advertisement -

Palm Sway joins Coronado’s year-round 16 oz 6-pack lineup alongside the company’s best-selling Weekend Vibes IPA and innovative newcomer, Orange Avenue Shandy. Palm Sway offers an entirely new and unique flavor profile to our year-round portfolio of beers. Our award-winning Weekend Vibes has an incredibly bright and crisp profile whereas Palm Sway delivers a very juicy and tropical flavor experience. “The craft beer industry is heavily driven through India Pale Ales, and we absolutely have more room to grow within this style segment,” says Clinton Smith, CCO at Coronado Brewing Company. “Palm Sway is officially an award-winning IPA out the gates following the Great American Beer Festival, and the excitement for this launch is incredibly high between our team, distributor partners, and retailers.”

Palm Sway IPA debuts at Coronado’s three locations on Friday, September 24. The beer will be available in 16 oz can 6-packs and draft throughout Coronado’s distribution network. For more information about Palm Sway, visit www.coronadobrewing.com. Stay Coastal. Cheers.

- Advertisement -

www.coronadobrewing.com

 

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Dining

Little Frenchie Garners Prestigious Michelin Plate Honor

It was a complete surprise when Blue Bridge Hospitality Principal David Spatafore received an email a few months ago from Michelin asking about general...
Read more
Dining

Gladstone’s and Shorebird Restaurant to Anchor Carousel District in Seaport Village

Just over the bridge, or a ferry ride away, Seaport Village continues its revitalization and transformation since the Port of San Diego took ownership...
Read more
Dining

Coronado Junior Woman’s Club To Host “A Taste Of Coronado” Fundraiser – October 13, 2021

The Coronado Junior Woman’s Club is hosting their 12th annual “A Taste of Coronado” fundraiser on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm....
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Business

Hotel del Coronado Appoints Dane Gorup to Director of Hotel Operations

The legendary Hotel del Coronado, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, has announced the appointment of its new Director of Hotel Operations, Dane Gorup,...
Read more
Military

Coronado High School Navy JROTC Cadets Win Neptune Olympics

Coronado High School’s award-winning NJROTC program is off to a strong start for the 2021-22 school year. The Islander Company cadets began their year...
Read more
Sports

CHS Football Coach Kurt Hines Goes Viral With Reaction to Player Quitting

With 1.8M views and counting, CHS Football Coach Kurt Hines' reaction to one of his players' decision to quit the team is not what...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.