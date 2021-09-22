Coronado Brewing Introduces Palm Sway Island-Style IPA to Its 16 oz. 6-Pack Portfolio

- Advertisement -

Hot on the heels of a huge gold medal win at the Great American Beer Festival, Coronado Brewing Company announces the launch of the company’s newest year-round offering, Palm Sway Island-Style IPA. The Island-Style IPA is an ale that delivers certain features of a hazy IPA (i.e. tropical, juicy), but finishes clear and crisp from the use of Cal Ale yeast. It’s loaded with an abundance of New Zealand and West Coast hops including Chinook, Citra, Comet, El Dorado, Mosaic, Motueka, and Waimea, giving the beer incredibly juicy, fruit-forward notes of pineapple, mango, stone fruit, citrus, and pine.

- Advertisement -

“In 2020, we brewed an Island-Style collaboration with our friends at Maui Brewing, and it was an absolute hit,” says Mark Theisen, Head Brewer of Coronado Brewing Company. “We knew that style would eventually be a perfect fit for our year-round portfolio, so we got to work in the brewery. After months of R&D, we were finally ready and extremely excited just to send the beer to be judged at GABF. The gold medal that came last weekend is simply icing on the cake.”

Palm Sway Island-Style IPA is a smooth drinking ale, crafted specifically to transport you to the island state-of-mind. Imagine cracking open that first beer, feet up, with a breeze rolling in at your favorite island paradise. For some people, that’s the white sand beaches of Hawaii, and for others, it’s the perfect shady spot under a palm tree in front of the Hotel Del Coronado. Wherever that place is where you can really escape from the real world, Palm Sway is brewed to take you there.

- Advertisement -

Palm Sway joins Coronado’s year-round 16 oz 6-pack lineup alongside the company’s best-selling Weekend Vibes IPA and innovative newcomer, Orange Avenue Shandy. Palm Sway offers an entirely new and unique flavor profile to our year-round portfolio of beers. Our award-winning Weekend Vibes has an incredibly bright and crisp profile whereas Palm Sway delivers a very juicy and tropical flavor experience. “The craft beer industry is heavily driven through India Pale Ales, and we absolutely have more room to grow within this style segment,” says Clinton Smith, CCO at Coronado Brewing Company. “Palm Sway is officially an award-winning IPA out the gates following the Great American Beer Festival, and the excitement for this launch is incredibly high between our team, distributor partners, and retailers.”

Palm Sway IPA debuts at Coronado’s three locations on Friday, September 24. The beer will be available in 16 oz can 6-packs and draft throughout Coronado’s distribution network. For more information about Palm Sway, visit www.coronadobrewing.com. Stay Coastal. Cheers.

- Advertisement -

www.coronadobrewing.com