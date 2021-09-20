Monday, September 20, 2021
Coronado Cub Scout Recruitment Round-Up – Sept. 22, 2021

By Managing Editor
Coronado Cub Scout Pack 122. Submitted photo.

Coronado’s Cub Scout Pack 122 kicks off their 51st year at the annual “Round-Up,” pack meeting and information night on Wednesday, September 22, at 6:30 pm. The meeting will take place in Village Hall at Village Elementary School, accessed from the H Street door, between 6th and 7th Streets.

Pack 122 welcomes all youth from kindergarten (year before 1st grade) through the 5th grade to join us as they explore the outdoors, spend time with friends, and participate in fun adventures. Particular highlights include the annual Pinewood Derby, where Scouts get to create a car from a small block of wood and race it against the rest of the pack, and fall and spring campouts.

You can learn more about Pack 122 and Scouting at the Round-Up and online at www.coronadopack122.org.

Managing Editor
