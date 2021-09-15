Coronado School Sports Stay Strong with Islander Sports Foundation Support

The new school year includes the return of Coronado High School (CHS) athletics with eight fall sports including; boys beach volleyball, boys water polo, cheer, cross country, football, girls golf, girls tennis, and girls volleyball.

CHS offer more than 25 sports throughout the year but they are only possible with the financial and administrative support of the local non-profit, Islander Sports Foundation (ISF). The CHS athletic department receives $13,000 from the Coronado Unified School District — less than 25% of what is needed to fund high school sports. ISF was founded by parents to help cover the additional costs of the sports program including assistant coaches, league fees, medical supplies, insurance, officials, administration, student athlete awards, and website fees.

ISF is run by a 14-person volunteer Board of Directors that includes parents, students, alumni, and community members. ISF is seeking new volunteers to join the Board of Directors to help continue Coronado’s legacy of sports. Outgoing ISF president Heather White shared, “It has been incredibly rewarding to participate in ISF in support of a cause I believe so strongly in. Being a student athlete allows students the opportunity to develop teamwork, perseverance, responsibility, physical endurance, commitment, time management, and personal and emotional health.”

ISF also manages the middle school sports program that offers recreational and competitive sports to all Coronado students in grades 6 through 8. Coronado Middle School does not have an after school sports program. ISF fills this void by hiring an athletic director to organize multiple sport offerings across three seasons. Sport options include traditional sports such as soccer, golf, tennis, and basketball as well as recreational activities such as hiking, bicycling, and yoga. Coaches are trained professionals rather than parent volunteers so are paid a stipend for the season. The program receives no city or state funding so middle school sports require a fee for athletes to participate but scholarships are available by application.

ISF’s funding primarily comes from parent donations, snack bar sales, and local races including the 4th of July Crown Classic, Valentine’s Day Run, and Silver Strand half marathon. ISF welcomes individual or business donors interested in supporting CHS athletics.

The 2021 ISF annual meeting that includes elections to the Board of Directors will be held at 5:30pm Monday, September 20 at the CHS central quad. Anyone interested in serving on the ISF Board of Directors is encouraged to attend the annual meeting and add their name to the election ballot. All members of the community are invited to attend the annual meeting to learn more about ISF and other volunteer opportunities.

Additional information about ISF is available at www.islandersportsfoundation.com.