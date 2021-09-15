Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (September 4 through September 10)

By Bella Villarin

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Grand Theft Report on Leyte Road

Victim reported bicycle stolen. Total loss approximately $1000.

Grand Theft Report on H Avenue

Victim reported bicycle stolen. Total loss approximately $4000.

Brandishing a Weapon Report on Orange Avenue

Suspect brandished a knife.

Vandalism Report at Hotel Del on Orange Avenue

Victim reported vehicle window broken.

Burglary Report on Glorietta Boulevard

Construction site found broken into overnight. Total loss of tools $1000.

Traffic Accident on Pomona Avenue

Major injury reported.

Petty Theft Report on Orange Avenue

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Grand Theft Report on Orange Avenue

Victim reported jewelry missing.

Burglary Report at Loews Coronado Bay Resort on Coronado Bay Road

Victim found room burglarized and wallet missing.

Arrests:

9/4/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Orange Avenue

27 year old male

9/6/2021: Possession of a Shopping Cart With Intent to Deprive Retailer of Possession – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 6th Street

57 year old male

9/7/2021: Willfully Inflicting Corporal Injury – Felony on 100 block of Delaport Way

57 year old male

9/7/2021: Unlawfully Using a Deadly Weapon – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street

65 year old male

9/8/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 600 block of D Avenue

37 year old male

9/9/2021: Involuntary Detainment Due to a Mental Illness – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of A Avenue

82 year old male

9/9/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 200 block of D Avenue

36 year old male

9/9/2021: Driving While License Suspended and Speeding – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza

33 year old male

9/9/2021: Outside Agency Warrant and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Felony on 1200 block of RH Dana Place

31 year old male

Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A freshman at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

