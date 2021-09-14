Cross Country Team Runs at Cumming/Latham Invite

The Cross County team had their second run in their second invite of the season at the Ian Cumming / Tim Latham Invitational, held at Rohr Park on September 10. The race divisions were a mix of Varsity, Frosh-Soph, and JV.

We put our only senior boy, Conor Youngblood, in the varsity race, with the rest in the Frosh/Soph division. All of our girls ran in the Varsity Girls race.

Conor clocked 18:20 over the 5000-meter course, only about 20 seconds off the all-time best at that distance. In the boys’ Frosh/Soph race, Detrik Heidt, placed fourth out of a field of 114 with a time of 15:53 for 2.5 miles. He was followed by Luca Durocher (18:29), Jack Shumaker (18:50), and Rafael Roos (18:24).

In the girls’ varsity race, our top finisher was Lily Clemons, with a time of 18:16 for 2.5 miles. Freshman Eva Vinegrad was our next finisher with 19:13, followed by Dana Jennings (19:28), Anna Youngblood (19:34), Jaya Jost (19:50), Caroline Cole, and Olivia McKissick.