Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Sports

Cross Country Team Runs at Cumming/Latham Invite

By George Green

The Cross County team had their second run in their second invite of the season at the Ian Cumming / Tim Latham Invitational, held at Rohr Park on September 10. The race divisions were a mix of Varsity, Frosh-Soph, and JV.

We put our only senior boy, Conor Youngblood, in the varsity race, with the rest in the Frosh/Soph division. All of our girls ran in the Varsity Girls race.

- Advertisement -

Conor clocked 18:20 over the 5000-meter course, only about 20 seconds off the all-time best at that distance. In the boys’ Frosh/Soph race, Detrik Heidt, placed fourth out of a field of 114 with a time of 15:53 for 2.5 miles. He was followed by Luca Durocher (18:29), Jack Shumaker (18:50), and Rafael Roos (18:24).

Conor Youngblood                      Lily Clemons                                  Detrik Heidt

- Advertisement -
------

In the girls’ varsity race, our top finisher was Lily Clemons, with a time of 18:16 for 2.5 miles. Freshman Eva Vinegrad was our next finisher with 19:13, followed by Dana Jennings (19:28), Anna Youngblood (19:34), Jaya Jost (19:50), Caroline Cole, and Olivia McKissick.

Left to right in girls’ varsity race are Eva Vinegrad, Anna Youngblood, Dana Jennings.

 

 

 

 

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

George Green
Cross Country and Track Coach, Coronado High School

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Islanders Route Mar Vista 49-18

If there is one way to describe the Coronado Islander football game against Mar Vista on Friday, September 10, it would be to call...
Read more
People

23rd Annual Low Tide Ride & Stride: Sandy Fun for a Worthy Cause

It only happens once a year and this was my husband's and my first time to experience Coronado Rotary Club's Low Tide Ride &...
Read more
Sports

Nado Sports Calendar – Sept. 13-18, 2021

Sports schedule for the Coronado High School Islanders and Coronado Middle School Tritons. Go Nado!Coronado School Sports Sept. 13-18, 2021DAY DATE TEAM OPPONENT SITE GAMEMon 13-Sep Golf Pt. Loma Balboa 4:00Tue 14-Sep JV Tennis Cathedral Coronado 4:00Var Tennis Cathedral Cathedral 4:00Golf Mater Dei Bonita Vista...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Sports

Islander Track & Field Advances Seven to CIF Finals

At the CIF Track & Field preliminaries held at Valley Center High School last Saturday, seven Islanders moved on to the Finals on June...
Read more
Sports

CHS Track Team Advances Eight to CIF Prelims

At the City League Track and Field Championships held last Thursday at Serra High School, we advanced eight athletes to the CIF Finals in...
Read more
Sports

CHS Track Teams Wrap Up League Season

On Thursday, May 20, the CHS boys' and girls' track teams wrapped up their season with the final league cluster meet at Crawford High...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.