Islander Girls Golf Match Recap: Week of September 6

This past week, the girls varsity golf team enjoyed an unusually light schedule with only one league match against Cathedral Catholic High School at Balboa Park Golf Course on Thursday, September 9. The par 36, 2560 yard front nine yielded a course rating of 36.2 and a slope of 121. Despite the numbers, steep hills, undulating greens, and narrow fairways tested the girls’ course management skills and physical stamina.

“If it’s your first time playing the course, it’s extremely difficult,” Coach Stuart Gordon commented. “Hole four is the most difficult hole.”

The par four fourth hole is a slight dog-leg left with an extreme uphill fairway. A player must hit a 160-170 yard tee shot to land in the middle of the fairway at a landing that leaves you about 150 yards to the green. However, a steep bank runs off to the right and a border of bushes and trees mark a lateral hazard on the entire left side of the hole. Any miss to the right results in an exceptionally hard flop shot up to the green and any ball to the left results in a penalty stroke and a lost ball. At its widest, the fairway measures just about 20 yards.

Sophomore Ines Izuzquiza yet again reigned as medalist with a score of four-over par 40. Fellow sophomores Jasmine Lo and Bella Villarin were next with scores of five-over par 41. Freshman Malia Perry followed with her lowest score of the season: nine-over par 45. Junior Natalia Avanni rounded out the Islanders with a 47.

“It was a narrow win 214-223,” Coach Stuart commented. “Special commendation to Malia; her 45 was excellent. It was her best score of the season so far and her differential came down to 10.”

After two opening losses, the Islanders ran their winning streak to go 6-2 for the season and 2-0 for league matches. The team differential currently stands at 28.09 which places Coronado eighth out of 43 schools, which includes both Division I and II in San Diego County.

The girls JV team also had a match on Wednesday, September 8, against the Academy of Our Lady of Peace (OLP) at Mission Bay Executive Golf Course. The highlight of the match was junior and new member Madeline Tulugan who scored 12-over par 41. Coronado was narrowly defeated by OLP players, who had much more experience on the course.

Next week, the varsity team has two matches scheduled. On Monday, September 12, they will play against Point Loma High School at Balboa Park Golf Course. On Tuesday, they will face off against the highly ranked Mater Dei Catholic High School at Bonita Golf Course.

The JV team is set to play against Cathedral Catholic High School at Colina Park Golf Course on Wednesday, September 15.

Find San Diego Section girls golf standings and match results here.

Find Coronado girls golf player information and match results here.