All Heart Home Care Ribbon Cutting in Coronado

Growth is essential in any industry right now; the health care industry is especially necessary in our day to day lives. All Heart Home Care has been serving seniors since 2014 and since that time we have acquired an additional location in Coronado, CA. On August 6, 2021, we celebrated the opening of our new Coronado location, and we could not be happier with the progress we have made and the many new clients we are now able to reach.

What We Mean to the Coronado Community

All Heart Home Care is a non-medical home care agency that has worked to enrich the lives of aging individuals and at our new location, the Coronado community can now receive 24/7 home care services from high quality caregivers that are devoted to caring for those who are unable to care for themselves. We are a small business that cares about the lives within Coronado and all of our service communities.

What Services Does All Heart Home Care Provide?

It can be easy to claim you care about a community on the surface, but at All Heart Home Care, we prove our love for our service communities each and every day. Our award-winning format has allowed us to provide advanced and professional home care services such as…

Home Care Assistance – Sometimes, seniors require a little more help around their home than just being available. Cleaning, cooking, and just general keeping house can be an issue, but at All Heart Home Care we provide assistance for all these needs and more. Our home care assistance services can provide transportation to and from doctor visits and daily errands, personal care needs, memory engagement, daily reminders, and even companionship. We even offer 24/7 live-in care for those that require more of a hands on approach to their day to day living needs.

Parkinson’s Assistance – Parkinson’s is a debilitating condition that can be difficult for families to contend with. It takes time and dedication to understanding the disease and even though there is currently no cure for Parkinson’s, certain therapies have proven to slow the progression of Parkinson’s. The staff at All Heart Home Care is specially trained in Parkinson’s therapies and work with clients affected by the condition to improve memory and cognition to slow the progression of Parkinson’s.

Hospice – The end of a person’s life can be the most difficult and hospice nurses are there to administer necessary medications and make the patient as comfortable as possible. However, just providing medications may not be enough to truly impact a hospice patient’s life. All Heart Home Care provides a supplemental care option for those that want to have someone around more often for their needs. Our caregivers can help with medication reminders and ensure the patient eats regular meals to maintain optimal health. Additionally, we are available as support for the family and companionship for the individual. We go the extra mile for our hospice clients and all our patients.

Recovery Home Care – Recovering at home is the desire of most people who undergo medical procedures, but it can be difficult to have family and friends around 24/7. All Heart Home Care gives patients the ability to recover at home without impacting their family. Whether it is services such as cleaning up around the home, transportation, or just being there for a few hours each day, our caregivers are available for recovery home care.

Alzheimer’s Patients – Dementia and Alzheimer’s are conditions that impact many people in their later years. Both of these conditions are more than just a little forgetfulness and require a keen understanding of what is going on in the mind of the individual. Our caregivers at All Heart Home Care are trained to be compassionate and understanding to our Alzheimer’s and Dementia patients to help them continue living a productive life and work with them to slow the progression of the condition.

Transitional Care – Sometimes a patient is able to go on living in their residence for many years. However, once they are unable to live alone, a long-term care facility or an assisted living facility is required. Transitioning into one of these new living arrangements can be difficult, but our caregivers are available to provide support, help move items, or do anything in their power to make the transition easier for the patient.

All Heart Home Care is an Award-Winning Agency

All Heart Home Care is not just another everyday home care agency, but one that has won many awards throughout the years for our dedication to excellence and the comfort of our patients. Thus far we have been honored by winning the 2019 San Diego Union Tribune’s Favorite In-Home Care Award, La Mesa Courier’s Best of 2020 Gold Award for Health Care, and the Top Home Care Award from SeniorAdvisor.com for past five years. Most recently, we were honored with the 2021 San Diego Tribune’s Best Home Care Award, so when you trust All Heart Home Care with your loved ones, you are entrusting them to a professional and award-winning company. Contact us today for all your home care needs.

