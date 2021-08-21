Saturday, August 21, 2021
Islander Girls Golf Swings Into the 2021 Season

By Bella Villarin

With the start of a new school year and the easing of COVID restrictions, the Islander girls golf team began their season with an away match. This year, the varsity team consists of two juniors (Mariella and Natalia Avanni), three sophomores (Ines Izuzquiza, Jasmine Lo, and Bella Villarin), and one freshman (Malia Perry). 

The first non league match of the 2021 season was held at Bernardo Heights Country Club against Rancho Bernardo High School on Thursday, August 19. The front nine was 2750 yards from the red tees and yielded a rating of 36.4 and a slope of 126. 

The three sophomores are once again key members of the team. Bella Villarin posted a score of four-over par 40, Ines Izuzquiza a 41, and Jasmine Lo a 42. Twins Natalia and Mariella Avanni shot a 46 and 51, respectively. The single freshman on the varsity team Malia Perry carded a 53. 

Freshman Malia Perry finishes off her round on the ninth green of Bernardo Heights Country Club.

“The first match was extremely encouraging,” Coach Stuart Gordon shared. “The putting by everyone was good, and I was fairly encouraged with what I saw. We were actually ten strokes less than last year’s match against Rancho Bernardo at Bernardo Heights Country Club.”

Sophomore Ines Izuzquiza lines up her par putt to finish at five-over par 41.

In a golf match, six team members play and the best five scores are added up to calculate the team total. Whichever team has the lowest combined score is deemed the champion of the match. In the case of a tie, the sixth player’s score is taken into account.

The Islanders collectively shot 220, besting their total of the first match last season. The Broncos fired a 198, and although this wasn’t the start of the season as the Islanders wanted it to be, there are many more matches scheduled ahead and many more opportunities for success. 

Junior Mariella Avanni putts up the three-tiered green to finish the first round of the season.

“The main thing to say is that we have got a young team with a lot of potential. I think this season is going to be better than last year’s, and I think we’re stronger than we were last year,” Coach Stuart concluded.

Next week, the Islanders are set to square off in three matches: Monday, August 23, in a rematch against Rancho Bernardo at Coronado Golf Course; Tuesday, August 24, against Poway at Coronado Golf Course; and Thursday, August 26, against Poway at the Country Club of Rancho Bernardo. 

Find San Diego Section girls golf standings and match results here.

Find Coronado girls golf player information and match results here

 

 

Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A freshman at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

