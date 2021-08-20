Friday, August 20, 2021
Business

Fifth Time’s a Charm for Coronado Convention

Submitted by Discover Coronado

By Managing Editor

In a true sign of recovery, the Hotel del Coronado and Discover Coronado hosted its first large scale, in-person event for convention and meeting planners since late 2019. After being postponed five times because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Smart Meetings National Meeting began on August 8th.

- Advertisement -

Considered one of the largest gatherings for those who plan conventions, the event was originally scheduled for May 2020, but was rescheduled four more times in July, August, September, and October 2020.

In addition to keynote speakers, networking sessions and group activities, the Smart Meetings National Meeting provided a perfect opportunity for the 62 attendees to review new meeting space options in Coronado, including the Southpointe Event Center and Shore House Lawn being developed at the Hotel del Coronado.

- Advertisement -
------

Over 60 percent of planners attending the Smart Meetings National Meeting in Coronado had available contracts and request for proposals (RFP) in hand. They were actively prospecting meeting destinations for conventions beginning in 2022.

Conventions, group meetings and conferences help drive the Coronado economy, especially in the off-season. During 2020, 361 scheduled conventions were canceled resulting in over $44 million in lost revenue for Coronado resorts. Local business lost a steady source of customers, and the City of Coronado suffered a substantial reduction in hotel and sales taxes. Over 1,200 local jobs were lost when the convention industry collapsed.

This fall, Discover Coronado will host two additional events. The first for the Society of Incentive Travel Excellence followed by Destination California, a convention for West Coast meeting planners.

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

LED Sign Company Adds Coronado to San Diego Collection – Now Available

Talk about bright ideas! Vince DiMella explains how he came up with the idea of LED "mini" signs for some of his favorite cities...
Read more
Business

Coronado Beachwear Closing, Opening Next Chapter for Historic Building

From the hospital, to apartments, stores, offices, and for the last 16 years Coronado Beachwear, the Spanish architectural building at 1111 Orange Avenue, tucked...
Read more
Business

Vons Reopens After a Fire Closed the Store for a Day

At approximate 12:45 am Sunday, August 8, an AC unit caught fire in the basement of the Vons supermarket in Coronado. According to Joshua...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Letters to the Editor

Let Them Breathe Pro-Choice Mask Rally August 19

Submitted by Kelly O'ConnorHave you ever said, “let me know if I can do anything?” to a friend in need? I have many times....
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Why Does CUSD Reject Local Control?

Submitted by Deberie Gomez-Grobe Ph.D.In last week’s Eagle, Linda Smith’s letter to the CUSD Board said, “Let respect be your guiding principle. Period. No...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Response to Superintendent Mueller Interview

Submitted by Carolyn RogersonIn response to Is CUSD Teaching Critical Race Theory?Once again CUSD Superintendent Karl Mueller presumes to know the minds of everyone....
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.