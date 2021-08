WWII Paratrooper Tom Rice helped start the lifeguard program in Coronado back in the 1940s. This Sunday, August 15, on his 100th birthday, Tom parachutes onto the beach at the Hotel del Coronado, just as he did in Normandy on D-Day in 1944.

On Wednesday, Brad Willis was with Tom as he met with the current Coronado lifeguards for the first time:

