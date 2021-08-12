Thursday, August 12, 2021
COVID Surge: Sharp Coronado Hospital

By Brad Willis

 

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges across the nation, Coronado is feeling the impact with the number of patients in the emergency department at Sharp Coronado testing positive soaring from less than 1% to 35%. Of those testing positive, about 95% are unvaccinated.

Brad Willis met this morning with Sharp Coronado CEO Dr. Susan Stone:

The revised visitation information for Sharp is as follows:

Beginning Aug. 11, 2021, the following visitation policies will be in effect as mandated by the State of California:

  • Only designated support persons may enter this facility to visit a patient. Sharp is not allowing other visitors at this time.
  • All visitors, regardless of vaccination status, must be screened for COVID-19 symptoms upon entry and wear a well-fitting mask that covers the mouth and nose at all times within the facility.
  • All designated support persons must provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative laboratory test within 72 hours before entering. Proof of vaccination includes one of the following:
    • COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card (issued by the Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention or WHO Yellow Card) that includes the name of the person vaccinated, type of vaccine provided and date last dose administered.
    • Digital photo (stored on a phone or mobile device) or photocopy of a Vaccination Record Card is acceptable.
    • Documentation of COVID-19 vaccination from a health care provider.
    • Digital record that includes a QR code that when scanned by a SMART Health Card reader.
    • Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated support persons are eligible for indoor visits only if they can show acceptable documentation of a negative laboratory test 72 hours before entering the facility. Visitors may use either PCR testing or antigen testing.
    • Any PCR or antigen test used must have FDA approval for emergency use or be verified by a lab that follows federal testing guidelines (official report with CLIA number and testing location). For more information, visit hhs.gov/coronavirus/testing.
    • At-home tests will not be accepted.
    • Sharp does not provide on-site testing for designated support persons or other visitors.

Exemptions

  • Support persons are exempt from the state’s vaccination and testing requirements when visiting the following types of patients:
    • Minors
    • Patients with physical, intellectual, and/or developmental disabilities or cognitive impairments
    • Labor and delivery patients
  • Visitors who are visiting a patient in critical condition, when death may be imminent, are exempt from the above vaccination and testing requirements.
  • The above requirements do not apply to visitors seeking only outdoor visits that will not require entering the facility.

Thank you for your patience and understanding as we strive to keep our staff, patients and visitors as safe as possible at this time.

Brad Willis
Brad Willis is an author and retired network news foreign correspondent who has worked in Afghanistan, Iraq, Africa, Latin America and Asia. He has received national and international awards for compassionate journalism and for his war coverage. Brad is longtime Coronado resident who also Commissioner of Public Art for the City of Coronado. Send news tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

