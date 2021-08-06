Friday, August 6, 2021
CommunityCommunity News

California First in Nation to Mandate Vaccinations for Health Care Workers

California’s vaccination mandate for medical workers is the toughest in the nation. California also ordered all visitors at hospitals and other medical facilities to be vaccinated or test negative for COVID-19 beginning next Wednesday.

By Managing Editor

Originally published on CalMatters.org, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media venture explaining California policies and politics.

BY BARBARA FEDER OSTROV,

- Advertisement -

California on Tuesday issued the first order in the nation that requires COVID-19 vaccinations for health care workers, allowing only for religious or rare medical exemptions.

Employees of hospitals, nursing homes, doctors’ offices, clinics and other medical facilities have until Sept. 30 to get at least one dose of the vaccination, under the new order issued by Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, California’s public health officer. In the meantime, they must either be vaccinated or undergo mandatory weekly testing, under the state’s previous order issued last week.

- Advertisement -

California also ordered visitors to hospitals, skilled nursing homes and facilities for the developmentally disabled to be fully vaccinated or show a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours. The order applies only to indoor visits and goes into effect on Wednesday.

The new requirement for medical workers tightens Gov. Gavin Newsom’s move last week to require health care workers and state employees to be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing.

State health officials were not immediately available to explain why the requirements for health care workers won’t go into effect until the end of September.

The orders come as California — along with the rest of the nation — grapples with a surge of cases propelled by the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus, which represented about 86% of cases as of July 21, according to the California Department of Public Health.

“As we continue to see an increase in cases and hospitalizations due to the delta variant of COVID-19, it’s important that we protect the vulnerable patients in these settings,” Aragón said in a press release. “Today’s action will also ensure that health care workers themselves are protected. Vaccines are how we end this pandemic.”

The exemption for medical and religious reasons could prove to be problematic. California eliminated similar exemptions for childhood vaccines because of overuse by many parents.

More than 9,500 new COVID-19 cases were reported today, a sharp increase from mid-June when the state’s economy largely reopened and just over 1,000 daily cases were reported.

State health officials said recent COVID-19 outbreaks in health care facilities often are traced to unvaccinated employees — even though health workers were first in line to get the COVID-19 vaccines when they first became available in December.

A number of health workers, including certified nursing assistants, have been surprisingly reluctant to get vaccinated.

It’s difficult to know how many of California’s hundreds of thousands of health care workers remain partially or completely unvaccinated, but federal data analyzed by CalMatters provides a clue: About 23% of nearly 500,000 hospital workers in more than 350 California hospitals had not received a single dose of vaccine as of July 23.

As a result, Kaiser Permanente and other large health care systems have announced their own vaccine mandates for workers. Carmela Coyle, president and CEO of the California Hospital Association, an industry group, called the state order “an important step in a long battle we face.”

About 23% of nearly 500,000 hospital workers in more than 350 California hospitals had not received a single dose of vaccine as of July 23.

Unions representing health care workers have not been as outright supportive. Reluctant to visibly oppose officials’ vaccine mandates, one of the unions sent out a vague statement similar to those released last week.

“Workers must have a seat at the table as these decisions and their implementation are discussed,” Bob Schoonover, president of SEIU California and executive director of SEIU 721, which represents about 35,000 health workers, said in an emailed statement. SEIU spokesman Mike Roth declined to elaborate.

But another union leader voiced support for the state’s new, tougher mandate. “While this order will not be embraced by all of our members, it will save lives and protect the health of healthcare workers and patients enduring another COVID-19 surge that is being spread primarily by unvaccinated people,” Sal Roselli of the National Healthcare Workers Union said in an emailed statement.

Other states’ orders have not been as stringent. Massachusetts on Wednesday issued an order requiring nursing home employees to be vaccinated by Oct. 10, with exemptions only for religious or medical reasons. And Oregon announced a mandate similar to California’s original order, requiring health care workers to be vaccinated but allowing a testing alternative.

With slightly more than half of California’s eligible population fully vaccinated, nearly all new COVID-19 cases and deaths are occurring in unvaccinated people, state public health officials say, and hospitalizations have risen at an alarming rate.

More than 5,500 Californians are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, with about one-fifth of them needing intensive care.

Written By Barbara Feder Ostrov, bfostrov@calmatters.org

Barbara Feder Ostrov, Contributing Writer for CalMatters, has reported on medicine and health policy for more than 15 years. She most recently covered California and national health issues for Kaiser Health.

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

San Pasqual Academy Stakeholders Sue County and State for Trying to Shut it Down

San Pasqual Academy stakeholders—residents, alumni, and staff—have sued the County of San Diego Health & Human Services Agency and the California Department of Social...
Read more
Community News

Over 2 Million San Diegans Now Fully Vaccinated

According to the County of San Diego, more than 2 million San Diegans are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, placing the County closer to...
Read more
Community News

Free Summer Shuttle Photo Ride

Have you noticed the specially wrapped Free Summer Shuttle buses running up and down Orange Ave in Coronado? The Coronado Times hopped on for...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Entertainment

Coronado Ferry Landing Announces August Weekend Concerts Schedule

 The Coronado Ferry Landing restarted its free Weekend Concert Series in February and has been entertaining guests with an array of local talent each...
Read more
Community News

Grand Caribe Shoreline Park 25th Year Celebration

On Friday July 30th, the Port of San Diego and the City of Coronado hosted a celebration in honor of the 25th anniversary of...
Read more
Community News

Coronado Island Film Festival Kicks Off “Summer Surf Series” with the Hotel Del Coronado and Dana Brown Films

On August 8th, the Coronado Island Film Festival and the Hotel del Coronado will kick off the Summer Surf Series in partnership with Dana...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.