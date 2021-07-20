Coronado Crime Report (July 10 through July 16)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Grand Theft on The Point
Victim reported jet ski stolen from dock in backyard.
Petty Theft at Broadstone on 2nd Street
Victim reported bicycle stolen.
Petty Theft at ll Fornaio on 1st Street
Victim reported electric bicycle stolen.
Hit and Run on E Avenue
No injuries reported.
Petty Theft on 9th Street and Orange Avenue
Victim reported skateboard stolen.
Petty Theft at Coronado Golf Course on Visalia Row
Victim reported theft of backpack.
Petty Theft on 1st Street
Victim reported license plate stolen.
Hit and Run on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Grand Theft at Vons on Orange Avenue
Victim reported bicycle stolen.
Grand Theft at Marriott on 2nd Street
Victim reported two bicycles stolen from parking garage.
Burglary on F Avenue
Victim reported garage burglary.
Arrests:
7/11/2021: Assault and Battery – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Orange Avenue
41 year old female
7/12/2021: Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor at Coronado Cays Boulevard and Montego Court
22 year old male
7/15/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 5500 block of State Route 75
40 year old male
7/16/2021: Larceny – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Loma Avenue
35 year old male
7/16/2021: Assault and Battery – Felony on 1500 block of Orange Avenue
50 year old male
7/16/2021: Crime Against Public Peace – Misdemeanor on 10th Street and Orange Avenue
26 year old male