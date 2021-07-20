Coronado Crime Report (July 10 through July 16)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Grand Theft on The Point

Victim reported jet ski stolen from dock in backyard.

Petty Theft at Broadstone on 2nd Street

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Petty Theft at ll Fornaio on 1st Street

Victim reported electric bicycle stolen.

Hit and Run on E Avenue

No injuries reported.

Petty Theft on 9th Street and Orange Avenue

Victim reported skateboard stolen.

Petty Theft at Coronado Golf Course on Visalia Row

Victim reported theft of backpack.

Petty Theft on 1st Street

Victim reported license plate stolen.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Grand Theft at Vons on Orange Avenue

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Grand Theft at Marriott on 2nd Street

Victim reported two bicycles stolen from parking garage.

Burglary on F Avenue

Victim reported garage burglary.

Arrests:

7/11/2021: Assault and Battery – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Orange Avenue

41 year old female

7/12/2021: Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor at Coronado Cays Boulevard and Montego Court

22 year old male

7/15/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 5500 block of State Route 75

40 year old male

7/16/2021: Larceny – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Loma Avenue

35 year old male

7/16/2021: Assault and Battery – Felony on 1500 block of Orange Avenue

50 year old male

7/16/2021: Crime Against Public Peace – Misdemeanor on 10th Street and Orange Avenue

26 year old male