Wednesday, July 21, 2021
CommunityPeople

CHS Student Artist Spotlight: Ethan Lam

By Chloe Berk

Rising CHS senior Ethan Lam excels in the CoSA Visual Arts program.

Among the many talented students at Coronado High School (CHS) is rising senior Ethan Lam who excels at Visual Arts within the Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA).

- Advertisement -

Ethan says he grew up creating art. His mother jokes that Ethan drew a self-portrait before he could write his name. By the time he entered middle school, Ethan was already creating life-like works of complex animals.

Ethan’s artistic process starts with a concept from, “reading or seeing something that really makes me feel something, whether it be positive or negative, I’ll take that feeling and run with it.” Next, he visualizes the idea in a sketchbook spread across two pages in a portrait-style bound sketchbook. He then sets a schedule to gage the expected finishing time, so he can gather materials, and get to work. Ethan’s art projects can range from two hours to two months.

- Advertisement -

Ethan created this frog drawing when he was in the sixth grade.

Ethan’s favorite work of art is an oil painting on plywood titled Cradle Catholic. This work is Ethan’s personal response to the Vatican’s statement that they will not allow or bless same-sex marriage. Ethan shared, “One of the main reasons I think I just really enjoy this piece is just my deep passion and care towards the subject matter, making the emotional quality from this piece feel so natural and something I was proud of myself for achieving.”

“Cradle Catholic” is Ethan’s personal take on the Vatican’s statement that they will under no conditions allow or bless same-sex marriage.

The Coronado Historical Association’s 2020 Virtual Exhibit of Student Art of the Pandemic included one of Ethan’s paintings titled Showoff. Ethan mentions, “This piece serves as a commentary on how toxic masculinity can be harmful because the man is forced to hide behind makeup to fulfill the expectation of not acting as the ideal man society projects. The man cries to show that despite the thought that men aren’t supposed to show emotion, it’s completely natural to want to show emotion and to have feelings as nobody is ever truly completely stable.”

“Showoff” was displayed at the CHA Visual Exhibit of Student Art of the Pandemic.

Ethan is inspired by a variety of artists including famous fashion designers, songwriters, and fellow CoSA Visual Arts students. Many of Ethan’s artist idols are also Asian. He mentions, “Seeing people that look like myself achieving these high positions is really something that helps me to keep pushing and that despite coming from a different background than many of my peers or not having a typical ‘European atelier style of painting,’ I could still succeed!” 

No matter how busy Ethan is — interning at CHA, working as an art assistant in Logan Heights, gardening, and reading — he always finds time for art. During the summer Ethan spends four to seven hours every day working on some kind of art project. In the school year, Ethan still finds the time to spend around two hours every day on art projects. During the spring and summer 2020 quarantine Ethan entered an “Art Fever Dream” where he would create paintings, sculptures, drawings, and textiles from the time he woke up right until he went to sleep.

As a rising senior at CHS, Ethan is deciding his post-graduation plans. He is mostly applying to art institutes, or Arts and Design programs with plans to double major in both architecture and fashion design.

 

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Chloe Berk
Chloe has called Coronado home since she could walk or talk and considers herself a true Islander. She is currently a student at Coronado High School and a writer for the Islander Times. After studying and writing articles, she enjoys volleyball, the beach, and her newly-adopted dogs from PAWS.

RELATED ARTICLES

People

Make A Wish San Diego’s Amazing Race for Children’s Wishes – Sept. 26, 2021

Coronado Cays Yacht Club, Coronado Yacht Club, and the Navy Yacht Club have once again partnered for a cause to host the 12th annual Make-A-Wish® San Diego...
Read more
Education

Coronado Junior Woman’s Club Awards Marilyn Foster Scholarships

While the Annual Coronado Junior Woman’s Club Awards Luncheon did not take place due to Covid-19, the club would like to recognize the 2021...
Read more
People

Artist Profile: Christie Curran (video)

 The practice of painting in nature, known as plein air painting, is centuries old, but was truly made into an art form by the...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Sports

Recognizing CHS Class of 2021 Tennis Seniors

The CHS tennis team completed a successful spring 2021 season with the unique change of combining the boys and girls season. Traditionally girls tennis...
Read more
Education

CHS Class of 2021 Valedictorian and Co-Salutatorians: Samantha Lorr, Alex Hurlburt, Paloma Ronis von Helms

The Coronado High School (CHS) Class of 2021 is looking forward to an in-person graduation ceremony Thursday, June 17. Following tradition, CHS recognized the...
Read more
Sports

Celebrating Coronado High School Swim Team Seniors

After the disappointing cancellation of their 2020 season, Coronado High School’s (CHS) swim team enjoyed a 2021 spring season under head coach Paul Folts....
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.