Monday, July 19, 2021
Live Buoy Monitoring T-Shirts Available

By Managing Editor

Women’s Perfect Tri – District T-shirts
Sizes: XS, S, M, L, Short Sleeve

Men’s Gildan – Ultra T-shirts
Sizes: S, M, L, XL in both Short and Long Sleeve

Become a local advocate. Get a FREE Live Buoy Monitoring T-shirt. Show your support for expanding this exciting Safety, Science and Education partnership program at Coronado Beach.

Where do I get one? You can’t buy it, they’re not for sale. Ask around. Look, listen and read. You’ll be embracing an act that contributes to human and marine welfare and ecology before you know it.

While supplies last …

Live Buoy Monitors. Deployment and maintenance are provided by Shark Lab, California State University, Long Beach.

 

Live Buoy Monitoring of Tagged Sharks

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

