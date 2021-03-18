Thursday, March 18, 2021
CommunityCommunity News

Live Buoy Monitoring of Tagged Sharks

By Promoted Partner

An investment in a positive change aligned with the City of Coronado’s values and culture of embracing an act that contributes to human and marine welfare and ecology (Item 10b) was presented to the Coronado City Council on Tuesday, March 16th.

- Advertisement -

Let’s press the City of Coronado to upgrade to four real-time Live Buoys with UW receiver mooring systems along Coronado’s 1.7 miles of Pacific Ocean shoreline[1]. According to Dr. Chris Lowe, California State University, Long Beach, Shark Lab, this would rank Coronado as “The best network in the country.” Why would we want anything less than the best?

Live Buoys will allow a greater scientific and educational understanding of Coronado’s Great White Shark population for the greater good and Coronado’s ever-growing beachgoing population.

- Advertisement -

Facts:

  • Southern migration along the California Pacific Coastline continues.
  • Five-fold increase in White Sharks with increased sightings.
  • Aggregations of as many as 30-40 White Sharks.
  • Coronado’s White Shark population has extended their stay.
  • A large uptick in human recreational activities in the ocean.
  • Coronado Beach Lifeguards need Real-Time

The time is now. Let’s get this one done, ahead of the Summer of 2021.

Learn more about Live Monitor Buoys.

[1] Live Buoys will detect tagged sharks but are not a guarantee of safety. The Live Buoys work by receiving signals from acoustic tags, which Shark Lab have affixed to both local sharks and the greater population at large: 110 tagged White Sharks in total. When a tagged shark swims within range of the receiver (100-300 yards) the Live Buoys immediately transmit a text message alert. Only Coronado Beach Lifeguards will receive these messages and they have received training on how to react when a White Shark is detected. Innovasea’s Live Buoy has a fixed asset cost of $14,300 per buoy and a $750 per buoy annual data plan/license fee. Coastal Commission waiver to deploy these moorings along SoCal beaches and the deployment and maintenance is provided by California State University, Long Beach, Shark Lab.  Total program cost $60,200 for the 1st year, then $3000 per year (total activity costs of 4 Live Buoys) for each successive year.  Steve Ogles, Advocate for Live Buoy Monitoring.
- Advertisement -

 

 

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Promoted Partner

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

City of Coronado COVID Testing Site to Close

The City of Coronado’s site for COVID-19 viral, rapid and antibody testing, which recently reduced operations to one day a week, will close at...
Read more
Community News

Nora Vargas Keynote Speaker at Democratic Club Annual Meeting

On Saturday, March 13th, the Coronado Democratic Club welcomed County Supervisor Nora Vargas as the keynote speaker at the club’s annual meeting. Supervisor Vargas...
Read more
Community News

Emerald Keepers Announces Earth Day Poster Competition

Emerald Keepers Earth Day Poster Competition is now underway. The 2021 theme is "Restore the Earth by Being an Emerald Keeper."To participate, those in...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Dental Health: Why is Your Dentist Asking About Snoring and Sleep Apnea?

Take Good Care of Your Body. It’s the Only Place You Have to Live: A Dental Health Series by Dr. Natalie Bailey and Dr. Suzanne...
Read more
Business

Pole Fed vs Traditional Window Cleaning Methods

Has your window cleaner arrived for the job with a tank, hoses and a long pole attached? Modern technology has brought pure water systems...
Read more
Community News

Dental Health: The Most Important Two Minutes of Your Day

Take Good Care of Your Body, Your Mouth Included. It’s the Only Place You Have to Live: A Dental Health Series by Dr. Natalie Bailey...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.