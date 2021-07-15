Sponsor Wine for a Table at the Coronado Chamber’s Salute to the Military – Wine Not?

The Coronado Chamber’s 36th Annual Salute to the Military will take place on Saturday, August 21st at Hotel del Coronado on the newly-renovated Windsor Lawn. Guests will enjoy a night of celebration outdoors to enjoy the sunset and an evening under the stars. This year’s theme is The Young & The Brave: Applauding Our Military Kids. The event sponsors more than 100 active-duty couples and spouses of deployed servicemen to attend and celebrate the evening. Civilians and supporters are invited to the event with tickets for $250 per person.

- Advertisement -

If you are unable to attend the event or would like another way to show your support, the Chamber has rolled out a novel and fun sponsorship opportunity. Please consider becoming a Wine Sponsor, where a $300 donation provides wine for a table of ten guests for the evening. Your name and/or company will be recognized on the table, in the event presentation, as well as post-event in the Coronado Eagle & Journal and The Coronado Times. If you would like to donate, please contact the Chamber office by calling 619-435-9260 or by emailing kerri@coronadochamber.com.

Since 1985, the Coronado Chamber of Commerce has hosted this black tie affair, giving Coronado citizens and surrounding business communities an opportunity to show their thanks and support to local military members and their families. The evening will also include the presentation of the Harry T. Jenkins Memorial Award, and the VADM James & Sybil Stockdale Award to deserving military members, as well as the VADM Edward H. Martin Award for distinguished community service. The Harry T. Jenkins Award emphasizes honor, integrity and commitment. The Stockdale Award recognizes a military couple who best exemplify the selfless service and dedication to the community, the military, and the country.