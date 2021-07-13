CHS Cross Country Summer Training

If CHS student-athletes haven’t yet started training for Cross Country this fall, they should start today. Cross Country is an endurance-based sport that’s unforgiving for those who haven’t put in the work. With our first meet scheduled five days before the first day of school this year, there’s no time to waste. If you want to train with a group, go to our website, IslanderTrack.com , and fill out the Summer Training List form.

As of July 13th, registration is open for all sports through the Islander Sports Foundation. There’s a link to that site on our webpage as well.

Tentative 2021 Cross Country Schedule:

21 Aug: Vaquero Stampede

26 Aug: First day of school

27 Aug: Wolf Pack Invite

4 Sep: Ravens XC Invite

10 Sep: Cumming/Latham Invite

18 Sep: Mt. Carmel Invite

24 Sep: Coach Downey XC Classic

6 Oct: Western League Cluster – 1

13 Oct: Western League Cluster – 2

27 Oct: Western League Cluster – 3

3 Nov: Western League Cluster – 4

10 Nov: Western League Championships

20 Nov: CIF Championships