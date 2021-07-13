Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Sports

CHS Cross Country Summer Training

By George Green

If CHS student-athletes haven’t yet started training for Cross Country this fall, they should start today. Cross Country is an endurance-based sport that’s unforgiving for those who haven’t put in the work. With our first meet scheduled five days before the first day of school this year, there’s no time to waste. If you want to train with a group, go to our website, IslanderTrack.com , and fill out the Summer Training List form.

As of July 13th, registration is open for all sports through the Islander Sports Foundation. There’s a link to that site on our webpage as well.

Tentative 2021 Cross Country Schedule:

21 Aug: Vaquero Stampede
26 Aug: First day of school
27 Aug: Wolf Pack Invite
4 Sep: Ravens XC Invite
10 Sep: Cumming/Latham Invite
18 Sep: Mt. Carmel Invite
24 Sep: Coach Downey XC Classic
6 Oct: Western League Cluster – 1
13 Oct: Western League Cluster – 2
27 Oct: Western League Cluster – 3
3 Nov: Western League Cluster – 4
10 Nov: Western League Championships
20 Nov: CIF Championships

George Green
Cross Country and Track Coach, Coronado High School

