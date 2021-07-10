Saturday, July 10, 2021
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – July 9, 2021

By Managing Editor

Coronado has several exciting cultural events coming up. Find out about a new chamber orchestra, the San Diego Writers Festival, co-sponsored by the Coronado Public Library, the 75th anniversary of the Coronado Playhouse and other activities in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read about the successful three-day Fourth of July holiday weekend, which included the parade, run, rough water swim, fireworks display in a new location, Navy parachute demonstration, free bus service to the Cays with stops at Lincoln Military Housing, among other events; the new signalized intersection at Orange Avenue and Avenida del Sol; some Spreckels Center updates; and Angus, this week’s Pet of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.

 

 

 

