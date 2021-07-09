Friday, July 9, 2021
CommunityCommunity News

Bridge and Mah Jong are back at The John D. Spreckels Center

By City of Coronado

The John D. Spreckels Center and Bowling Green at 1019 Seventh Street, Coronado.

Open since mid-June, the Spreckels Center launched with limited in-person classes and continues to add more each month. Participants are enjoying reconnecting with others and newcomers are walking in the doors to learn more about what’s going on.

- Advertisement -

With the new month comes new activities and the return of two highly requested activities: Bridge and Mah Jong. Starting Tuesday, July 20, Party Bridge will be played in the Activity Room beginning at 12:30 pm, until 3:45 pm. On Wednesday, July 21, Mah Jong will be played starting 9 am, until 12 noon. Both are free programs. Water or coffee will be available for $1.

To find out about upcoming activities at the center, visit www.coronado.ca.us/spreckels, call 619-522-7343, or stop by the Spreckels Center at 1019 Seventh Street, Monday through Friday, between 8am and 4pm.

- Advertisement -

 

 

 

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

CUSD Pursues Litigation Against CIF as Mayor and Parent Group Call for CUSD Board Apology

On Tuesday morning, July 6, the CUSD School Board held a special meeting via Zoom for a closed session with legal counsel regarding the...
Read more
Community News

Coronado Shores Recreation Returning for Residents

The Coronado Shores community management is breathing life back into Shores-living with a range of events cropping up as well as more being planned...
Read more
Community News

County Says Unvaccinated San Diegans Account for Nearly All COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations, Deaths

Updated July 8, 2021 Data from County of San Diego The County of San Diego announced today that almost all COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths being...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

The John D. Spreckels Center is Open!

After an extended closure, Spreckels Center is excited to finally re-open its doors to Coronado’s 50+ community. The center is ramping up to offer...
Read more
Community News

Recreation Summer Dance Camps!

This summer, Coronado Recreation and Golf Services is offering seven different specialty dance camps! For the youngest dancers (ages 4-7) there is "Twirl, Spin and...
Read more
Community News

Coronado Recreation’s Heart 2 Art Dancers Win Competitions

Coronado Recreation’s Heart 2 Art Dance (H2A) Teams competed in two competitions this May and they brought home top awards for every age group....
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.