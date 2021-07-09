Bridge and Mah Jong are back at The John D. Spreckels Center

Open since mid-June, the Spreckels Center launched with limited in-person classes and continues to add more each month. Participants are enjoying reconnecting with others and newcomers are walking in the doors to learn more about what’s going on.
With the new month comes new activities and the return of two highly requested activities: Bridge and Mah Jong. Starting Tuesday, July 20, Party Bridge will be played in the Activity Room beginning at 12:30 pm, until 3:45 pm. On Wednesday, July 21, Mah Jong will be played starting 9 am, until 12 noon. Both are free programs. Water or coffee will be available for $1.
To find out about upcoming activities at the center, visit www.coronado.ca.us/spreckels, call 619-522-7343, or stop by the Spreckels Center at 1019 Seventh Street, Monday through Friday, between 8am and 4pm.