Spreckels Center to Reopen in Alliance with State and County Reopening

After more than a year of closed doors, the John D. Spreckels Center will provide a soft reopening on Wednesday, June 16, providing that the county moves forward with new, less restrictive health mandates. Seniors and the community are invited back on June 16, 17 and 18, from 9 am to 11 am, to enjoy refreshments hosted by the Coronado Senior Association, to mingle and learn more about upcoming programs. Programming will occur in two phases, as the city is in the process of hiring back staff and regrouping after this year of closure.

- Advertisement -

Phase I includes having the center open Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4 pm, with programs such as morning exercises, line dancing, flower arranging, creative writing, and more, as well as an open lounge. Phase 2 will take place after July 4, and will include additional programming including Tai Chi, Zumba, Armchair Travel, films, tech tutoring, health and wellness checks, and much more. The ever popular Bingo will also be back, as well as a monthly coffee klatsch. Plans are still in the works as things ramp up with the pandemic getting under control.

Hoping to build on the success of previous programming for Coronado seniors, the city has hired Dana Welch to be the Spreckels Center Supervisor. Welch comes with a wide array of experience, most recently as Community Services Program Coordinator for the city of Davis, CA. There will be an open house for the community to meet Welch on Tuesday, June 22 from 3 to 4:30 pm.

- Advertisement -

Based on community feedback, to offer a broader array of programs, the city is also partnering with the Library and Arts Commission to offer even more diverse classes in the future like community choir, piano, ukulele and other musical instrument lessons, cooking classes, and Reader’s Theater. “We see this as a springboard to offer even more classes of interest for the community and maximize usage,” says Director of Recreation and Golf Services Roger Miller.

The Coronado Senior Association (CSA) was founded in 1978 for community members 50 years and older and has evolved through the years. Miller says the participant numbers have grown steadily since the new Spreckels Center opened in 2017, and notes, “We are working with CSA President Mary Thom and the Board to collaborate and continue expanding services.” He says there is also a Spreckels Center Advisory Committee, comprised of representatives from the CSA, Lawn Bowling League, two at-large members, and city staff that weigh in on decisions about the center.

Miller says that as plans are finalized, the city will get detailed information out to the community, so they can plan to once again enjoy activities at the Spreckels Center, which have been sorely missed by many during the pandemic.

For more information on the Spreckels Center, visit the city’s webpage here, which will be updated as the Center reopens.

For more information on the Coronado Senior Association, visit the CSA website here: coronadoseniorassociation.org.