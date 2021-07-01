Charisma is now Crown Meets Sea

Coronado boutique Charisma is reintroducing itself as Crown Meets Sea and the gift shop will celebrate its grand re-opening all Fourth of July weekend.

The reopening follows a month-long rebranding that will be showcased on the TV show Business Overhaul launching late this summer.

The same family and owners of Charisma have pivoted to bring their business forward in the latest season. The shop has undergone an all encompassing marketing overhaul in one mere month. This transformation will bring instant captivation as you enter the redesigned space. Crown Meets Sea will showcase a completely new vision that compliments their specialty in curated gifts.

The visual transformation will be featured on YouTube exclusive, Business Overhaul. Host Krystel Stacey takes fixer-uppers of charming businesses from ho-hum visuals to extraordinary. The season launch will feature Charisma’s internal and external makeover, including interviews and exclusive footage into the dreaming and decision making process of Stacey’s team of professionals.

The interior product displays of Charisma have been replaced by the show-stopping and refined craft of Crown Meets Sea’s curated gifts. Crown Meets Sea showcases local Coronado favorites, packaged to wonderfully celebrate your friends, family, or colleagues. Their curated gift packages support the Coronado vision of community and support the small businesses that, like them, have continued to dream and celebrate entrepreneurship.

Crown Meets Sea is set to reopen on July 2nd at 9am. All Fourth of July weekend-long, you are invited to join the grand re-opening celebration and check out the full visual and brand redesign at 1158 Orange Avenue.