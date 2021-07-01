Thursday, July 1, 2021
Business

Charisma is now Crown Meets Sea

Crown Meets Sea is located at 1158 Orange Avenue

By Managing Editor

Crown Meets Sea formerly Charisma

Coronado boutique Charisma is reintroducing itself as Crown Meets Sea and the gift shop will celebrate its grand re-opening all Fourth of July weekend.

- Advertisement -

The reopening follows a month-long rebranding that will be showcased on the TV show Business Overhaul launching late this summer.

The same family and owners of Charisma have pivoted to bring their business forward in the latest season. The shop has undergone an all encompassing marketing overhaul in one mere month. This transformation will bring instant captivation as you enter the redesigned space. Crown Meets Sea will showcase a completely new vision that compliments their specialty in curated gifts.

- Advertisement -

The visual transformation will be featured on YouTube exclusive, Business Overhaul. Host Krystel Stacey takes fixer-uppers of charming businesses from ho-hum visuals to extraordinary. The season launch will feature Charisma’s internal and external makeover, including interviews and exclusive footage into the dreaming and decision making process of Stacey’s team of professionals.

The interior product displays of Charisma have been replaced by the show-stopping and refined craft of Crown Meets Sea’s curated gifts. Crown Meets Sea showcases local Coronado favorites, packaged to wonderfully celebrate your friends, family, or colleagues. Their curated gift packages support the Coronado vision of community and support the small businesses that, like them, have continued to dream and celebrate entrepreneurship.

Crown Meets Sea is set to reopen on July 2nd at 9am. All Fourth of July weekend-long, you are invited to join the grand re-opening celebration and check out the full visual and brand redesign at 1158 Orange Avenue.

 

 

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

“Dieting is Fun,” said No One. Ever.

“Dieting is Fun,” said No One. Ever. DietCypher®, a brand-new player in the weight loss field, agrees. A local start-up, DietCypher is on a...
Read more
Business

Fair Trade Décor Thanks Coronado for Free Summer Shuttle

https://youtu.be/W4_awAu6jQ4 Fair Trade Décor wants to thank the City of Coronado and Discover Coronado for providing the wonderful free summer shuttle which helps both tourists...
Read more
Business

Coronado’s Car Wash to Open as Philthy Philz Car Wash

As a mother of five who wears many hats, Amity Provenzano is enthusiastic about her new venture, Philthy Philz Carwash here in Coronado at...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Letters to the Editor

Statement from CUSD Board Member Stacy Keszei to Coronado Community

Submitted by Stacy KeszeiJune 29, 2021 To the Coronado CommunityI have asked the CUSD School Board President, Lee Pontes to remove my name from the...
Read more
Community News

Oz, Dog Of The Del Asks You: How Many American Flags Are There?

Bay Books is asking all children: How many American flags can you find? Go to Bay Books, 1007 Orange Avenue, on July 4, 2021,...
Read more
Travel

Port of San Diego Announces Changes to Glorietta Bay Anchorage

Beginning July 1, 2021, the Port of San Diego’s Maritime Department will assume management responsibilities from the Harbor Police Department for anchorages on San...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.