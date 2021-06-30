Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Sports

2021 Islander Golf Season Concludes

By Bella Villarin

The Islander boys’ golf team recently competed in the 2021 CIF San Diego Section Championship Tournament. The first day of the event was held at Saint Mark Golf Club, which played at 6400 from the blue tees. The par 71 held a rating of 71.7 and a slope of 129. 

Amongst 212 players from over 24 schools, the Islanders entered six players into the field: Tucker Gilmore, Syrak Nemer, Eduardo Maynez, Trevor Catlin, Liam Weaver, and Tristan Rinko. 

Senior Tucker Gilmore led the Islanders during round one with a score of eight-over par 79, securing a 12-way tie for 54th place. Junior Syrak Nemer was next with a score of nine-over par 80, holding a 13 way tie for 66th place. Junior Eduardo Maynez held a score of 11-over par, securing a spot in the 91th. Senior Trevor Catlin was next with a 12-over par score over the course of the two days, placing 98th. Freshman Liam Weaver aided the Islanders with his two-day total of 16-over par, placing 133rd. Junior Tristan Rinko rounded out the Islanders with 22-over par, securing 182nd place.

Islander golf boys scores from day one of the San Diego Section Championship Tournament from the CIF website.

Overall, Coronado had a total of 56-over par from its top five players placing 16 out of 24 schools. Although the Islanders did not qualify as a team for the second day of the tournament, two players advanced to the next round: Tucker Gilmore and Syrak Nemer. The cut for individuals was nine-over par, and both Tucker and Syrak competed amongst 98 players to advance to regionals.

Team results from day one of the San Diego Section Championship Tournament from the CIF website.

The second day of the tournament was held at La Costa Resort and Spa, which played at a challenging 6900 yards with a course rating of 74.6 and a slope of 138. 

“It was a windy day, and the tees were right at the back,” Coach Stuart described. “They played the Legends Course, which was extremely long at 6900 yards.”

Tucker Gilmore once again fired a round of eight-over par 80 to finish at a seven-way tie for 41st place with a total score of 159. Syrak Nemer carded a score of 13-over par 85 to tie for 66th place. 

Finalized individual scores featuring Tucker Gilmore (41st place) and Syrak Nemer (66th place) from the CIF website.

Only twelve individuals and two teams, Torrey Pines and Cathedral Catholic, qualified for regionals. 

“It was a good performance, particularly by Tucker. There were a lot of good players in the field, and the player who won it was six under for the two rounds,” Coach Stuart shared. 

With the conclusion of the 2021 boys and girls golf season, Coach Stuart was extremely proud of how both teams persisted through rough conditions, packed schedules, and these unusual times. 

“We’ve got the makings of a very strong team in both girls and boys, and I am pleased with the way everyone has played,” he shared. “We have had a very successful season, and I am looking forward to the next season.”

Girls Golf

The girls’ 2021 fall season is scheduled to begin in the beginning of August with practices starting in July. Despite these unprecedented and arduous times, the Islanders have persevered through the season and have well earned these next few weeks of rest before the start of the new school year.

Find San Diego boys golf CIF Championship Tournament results here

 

 

Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A freshman at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

