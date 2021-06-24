Coronado Crime Report (June 12 through June 18)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Stolen Vehicle on Avenida Del Mundo

Victim reported Toyota RAV4 stolen.

Report of Identity Theft on Montego Court

Victim reported fraudulent activity on checking account.

Report of Identity Theft on D Avenue

Suspect took out loan on victim’s account.

Stolen Vehicle on C Avenue

Victim reported Jeep Wrangler stolen.

Vandalism at Tidelands Park on Mullinex Drive

Markings found in men’s restroom.

Burglary on Orange Avenue

Coffee cart found burglarized.

Forgery/Fraud on Orange Avenue

Victim found personal information compromised.

Battery on Orange Avenue

Occupants of vehicle found fighting.

Arrests:

6/12/2021: Failure to Obey a Traffic Sign or Signal and Wearing a Headset or Earplugs While Driving – Infraction on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza

29 year old male

6/12/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 1200 block of 3rd Street

22 year old male

6/13/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 8th Street and Orange Avenue

36 year old female

6/13/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Orange Avenue

30 year old male

6/14/2021: Assault and Battery – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 3rd Street

27 ear old male

6/14/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue

33 year old male

6/15/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Loma Avenue

57 year old male

6/15/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Orange Avenue

59 year old female

6/15/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Glorietta Boulevard

18 year old male

6/16/2021: Robbery, Malicious Mischief, and Malicious Injuries to a Wireless Communications Device – Felony on 500 block of Orange Avenue

32 year old male

6/17/2021: Smoking in an Unenclosed Area and Offense Against Public Justice – Misdemeanor on 1900 block of Strand Way

31 year old male

6/18/2021: Reckless Driving – Misdemeanor on 50 block of Tunapuna Lane

68 year old male