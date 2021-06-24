Thursday, June 24, 2021
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (June 12 through June 18)

By Bella Villarin

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Stolen Vehicle on Avenida Del Mundo

- Advertisement -

Victim reported Toyota RAV4 stolen.

Report of Identity Theft on Montego Court

- Advertisement -

Victim reported fraudulent activity on checking account.

Report of Identity Theft on D Avenue

Suspect took out loan on victim’s account.

Stolen Vehicle on C Avenue

Victim reported Jeep Wrangler stolen.

Vandalism at Tidelands Park on Mullinex Drive

Markings found in men’s restroom.

Burglary on Orange Avenue

Coffee cart found burglarized.

Forgery/Fraud on Orange Avenue

Victim found personal information compromised.

Battery on Orange Avenue

Occupants of vehicle found fighting.

Arrests:

6/12/2021: Failure to Obey a Traffic Sign or Signal and Wearing a Headset or Earplugs While Driving – Infraction on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza

29 year old male

6/12/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 1200 block of 3rd Street

22 year old male

6/13/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 8th Street and Orange Avenue

36 year old female

6/13/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Orange Avenue

30 year old male

6/14/2021: Assault and Battery – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 3rd Street

27 ear old male

6/14/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue

33 year old male

6/15/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Loma Avenue

57 year old male

6/15/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Orange Avenue

59 year old female

6/15/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Glorietta Boulevard

18 year old male

6/16/2021: Robbery, Malicious Mischief, and Malicious Injuries to a Wireless Communications Device – Felony on 500 block of Orange Avenue

32 year old male

6/17/2021: Smoking in an Unenclosed Area and Offense Against Public Justice – Misdemeanor on 1900 block of Strand Way

31 year old male

6/18/2021: Reckless Driving – Misdemeanor on 50 block of Tunapuna Lane

68 year old male

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A freshman at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

Coronado Crime Report (May 29 through June 11)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Defraud at Bluewater Grill on Strand WaySuspect did not...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Police Report Two Separate Suspicious Incidents Involving Strangers Approaching Teens

The Coronado Police Department on Tuesday, June 8 stated that they, "have been made aware of two suspicious incidents that have occurred over the...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (May 22 through May 28)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Hit and Run on 6th Street and Orange...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Crime

Coronado Crime Report (May 22 through May 28)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Hit and Run on 6th Street and Orange...
Read more
Sports

Islander Golf Match Recap: Week of May 17

Girls Golf Last week, the Islander girls golf team competed in the annual San Diego City Tournament at Balboa Park Golf Course. Featuring the Eastern...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (May 15 through May 21)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Petty Theft at San Diego Biking Tours on...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.