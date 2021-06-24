Coronado Crime Report (June 12 through June 18)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Stolen Vehicle on Avenida Del Mundo
Victim reported Toyota RAV4 stolen.
Report of Identity Theft on Montego Court
Victim reported fraudulent activity on checking account.
Report of Identity Theft on D Avenue
Suspect took out loan on victim’s account.
Stolen Vehicle on C Avenue
Victim reported Jeep Wrangler stolen.
Vandalism at Tidelands Park on Mullinex Drive
Markings found in men’s restroom.
Burglary on Orange Avenue
Coffee cart found burglarized.
Forgery/Fraud on Orange Avenue
Victim found personal information compromised.
Battery on Orange Avenue
Occupants of vehicle found fighting.
Arrests:
6/12/2021: Failure to Obey a Traffic Sign or Signal and Wearing a Headset or Earplugs While Driving – Infraction on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza
29 year old male
6/12/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 1200 block of 3rd Street
22 year old male
6/13/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 8th Street and Orange Avenue
36 year old female
6/13/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Orange Avenue
30 year old male
6/14/2021: Assault and Battery – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 3rd Street
27 ear old male
6/14/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue
33 year old male
6/15/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Loma Avenue
57 year old male
6/15/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Orange Avenue
59 year old female
6/15/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Glorietta Boulevard
18 year old male
6/16/2021: Robbery, Malicious Mischief, and Malicious Injuries to a Wireless Communications Device – Felony on 500 block of Orange Avenue
32 year old male
6/17/2021: Smoking in an Unenclosed Area and Offense Against Public Justice – Misdemeanor on 1900 block of Strand Way
31 year old male
6/18/2021: Reckless Driving – Misdemeanor on 50 block of Tunapuna Lane
68 year old male