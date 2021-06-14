Monday, June 14, 2021
California Reopens for the Vaccinated and Most Businesses on Tuesday, June 15

Sources: County of San Diego, California Department of Public Health

By Managing Editor

The state will officially retire its Blueprint for a Safer Economy tier system on Tuesday, June 15, lifting both capacity and physical distancing restrictions for most businesses and activities in the region. This means that most all sectors of the economy can return to pre-pandemic capacity limits Tuesday.

According to the California Department of Public Health, masks are still required** for unvaccinated individuals in indoor public settings and businesses (e.g. retail, restaurants, theaters, family entertainment centers, meetings, state and local government offices serving the public).

** State Guidance for Businesses, Venue Operators or Hosts

In settings where masks are required only for unvaccinated individuals, businesses, venue operators or hosts may choose to:

  • Provide information to patrons, guests and attendees regarding vaccination requirements and allow vaccinated individuals to self-attest that they are in compliance prior to entry.
  • Implement vaccine verification to determine whether individuals are required to wear a mask.
  • Require all patrons to wear masks.

The state guidance will remain in place until at least October 1.

For large-scale events, certain COVID-19 guidance will continue to be in place. Organizers of “mega events” with more than 5,000 people indoors, or more than 10,000 people outdoors, will need to take extra steps to ensure the safety of attendees. People who attend mega events indoors will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test before they arrive at the venue. Organizers of outdoor mega events will be strongly encouraged to implement the same safety protocols, though they will not be required to do so.

Face covering mandates for all will remain in effect after June 15 in nine settings:

  1. on public transit,
  2. indoors in K-12 schools,
  3. in childcare settings,
  4. in healthcare settings,
  5. long term care facilities,
  6. detention centers,
  7. homeless shelters,
  8. emergency shelters,
  9. cooling centers.

“The end of the state’s framework will allow us to go back to many of the activities we have not been able to enjoy since last March, but the pandemic does not end tomorrow,” said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “COVID-19 is still present in our community and we all need to continue to do our part to protect the most vulnerable and avoid spreading the virus.”

As more San Diegans become fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Sharp HealthCare is consolidating its larger vaccination sites in June. Beginning Wednesday, June 16, the Coronado Community Vaccine Clinic functions, previously located at the Community Center on Strand Way, will move to the Sharp Coronado Community Pharmacy located at 230 Prospect Place, Suite 110. Vaccines will be provided by appointment only. To make a vaccination appointment, please visit Myturn.ca.gov.

For additional information, individuals should refer to CDC Recommendations for Safer Activities (see CDPH Masking Guidance Frequently Asked Questions for more information). 

 

