Tuesday, June 8, 2021
CommunityLetters to the Editor

What is Happening to Coronado Unified School District?

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to letters@coronadotimes.com.

By Managing Editor

Submitted by Deberie Gomez-Grobe, Ph.D.

I am terribly concerned about our long-trusted Coronado Unified School District. After 21 years trusting that our school district was doing a better than average job of educating the children in our community, I was awakened during the pandemic months to signs that the wheels are coming off the bus. Hiding behind Zoom interactions and a community closed into their own homes, Superintendent Karl Mueller has embarked upon questionable courses of action with no thought, no discussion, no community outreach, and a total lack of transparency.

Last October 2020, CUSD Trustees Valdes-Clayton, Simon, Russell, and Pontes gave Mueller specific direction not to hire a race-based consultant to facilitate an Equity Committee. The potential consultant started an interview with the then Board saying, “America has deep-rooted racism at its core.” Mueller proceeded to let a $30,000, 2-year contract with that very consultant from the San Diego County Office of Education’s Equity Department. Fast forward to the May 20, 2021 CUSD Board Meeting where Coronado parents and community members confronted the Board and Superintendent with their growing concerns based upon reviews of the publicly available PowerPoint presentations from the 7 Equity Committee 90-minute sessions. The content included asking the parents, teachers, and students on the Committee to explore and question their own identity, to identify their preferred pronouns, and to understand that equity is about racism, sexism, ageism, diversity, religion, inclusion, cultural competence, and ability and size discrimination. For those of you out there, and I include myself, who were unaware that this activity, steeped in the language of critical theory was taking place, I urge you to wake up and start understanding what may be happening in our beautiful small island community where trust and community discourse and dialogue has long been a hallmark. A year ago, I did not even know what “gender pronouns” were. I do now and so should you because it is being taught to our children in our schools.

- Advertisement -

Have the wheels come off the bus in CUSD? Another race-based program, “No Place for Hate” was also instituted during the pandemic just because Superintendent Mueller decided to do it. It is the product of the Anti-Defamation League and purports to spread kindness but in fact teaches hate, a word that I do not use and did not teach my kids to use. Meanwhile, Mueller pushed through the implementation of the 4X4 scheduling for the high school by completely ignoring the career teachers at CHS who have much more wisdom and knowledge and background than he does. Again, there was no transparency, no community outreach and no real discussion or dialogue. If I have raised your awareness, attend the Board Meeting scheduled on June 17, 2021.

Let’s stop trusting and let’s ask for true community discussion and dialogue. We can have true dialogue, discussion, and discourse by spending the second $15,000, currently allocated for the Equity Committee, on greater community/parent outreach through townhall meetings and large and small forums and group discussions. The City often conducts this kind of true broad outreach and the school district can, too.

- Advertisement -

 Deberie Gomez-Grobe, Ph.D.

 

 

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters to the Editor

The Weight of the Past and the Promise of the Future

Submitted by Kenan GultekinHas anyone else been watching the school board hearings about No Place for Hate? In response to former students speaking out...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

No Place For Hate Sounds Like A Good Motto For A Kinder, Gentler World, But…

Submitted by Carolyn RogersonNo place for hate sounds like a good motto for a kinder, gentler world. A good thing to teach children. Perhaps...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Note From Toni

Submitted by Office of Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. AtkinsJune means summer’s coming. That’s one of the times of year that reminds us...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

White Shark Tagging at Coronado Beach – June 9

The next Coronado White Shark Tagging Event 920 Ocean Boulevard, Main Lifeguard Tower, Central Beach Wednesday, June 9th begins at 9am, ends at approximately 2pm. As always,...
Read more
Sports

2021 Crown City Classic Race Set for Independence Day Weekend

During Coronado’s annual 4th of July Weekend celebration, more than 2,000 runners will hit the pavement at the 48th annual Crown City Classic on Saturday,...
Read more
Community News

Coronado Vaccination Site at Community Center to Close

The City and Sharp Coronado Hospital opened a vaccination site at the Coronado Community Center in January. Since then, more than 50,000 doses of...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.