Celebrating Coronado High School Swim Team Seniors

After the disappointing cancellation of their 2020 season, Coronado High School’s (CHS) swim team enjoyed a 2021 spring season under head coach Paul Folts. The CHS co-ed swim team started practice in February and concluded their season at the May 22, 2021 Division II Championships where the CHS girls finished seventh and the boys finished eighth.

At the end of season banquet, the CHS swim team recognized the nine seniors that brought their skills, experience and leadership to the pool.

As a four-year swimmer, Harrison Bartell was captain of the CHS swim team as well as a CHS water polo player. He swam the anchor leg in the boys 200 meter freestyle and medley relay.

Ryleigh Bower moved to Coronado from Italy in the summer of 2020 and has been a swimmer since the eighth grade. She contributes to the CHS swim team as a free-style swimmer. Her favorite CHS swim memory is the meets with teammates cheering for each other. Ryleigh plans to continue her education at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

Brooke Lee started swimming at the age of five and has attended Coronado schools since the sixth grade. Like many of her teammates, she is also on the CHS water polo team and has played with the Junior Olympics team. Brooke swims breaststroke and freestyle individually and as part of the relay team. Her favorite CHS swim memory is listening to Emmie Muschek’s inspirational speeches before meets. Brooke has committed to play water polo at San Diego State University.

Jordan Mickel has lived in Coronado for ten years and she started swimming in the third grade. As captain of the CHS swim team, Jordan competes in breaststroke and also competes on the CHS girls water polo team. Jordan plans to continue her education at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo next year.

Emmie Muschek moved to Coronado in sixth grade from Germany where she trained as a competitive swimmer. Emmie is also a water polo player, and has committed to Long Beach State for water polo.

Peter Olson has lived in Coronado for many years, participated in CHS swim for four years and was captain of this year’s boys swim team. Peter also plays for the CHS water polo team.

Sierra Kupperscmid is a swimmer and a water polo player at CHS. She will be attending the University of Denver next year.

Nicasio Shiels started swimming in fifth grade and has lived in Coronado three years. While his family was stationed in Naples, Italy, Nicasio swam with the Naples Swim Sharks and qualified for the Long Distance European Championships. Nicasio swims free style and back stroke and a favorite CHS swim team memory is standing on the side of the pool cheering on his teammates. He plans to continue swimming on the club team at the University of San Diego.

Laurel White is a CHS swimmer and water polo player. She plans to continue her education at the University of Arizona next year.