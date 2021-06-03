Throwback Thursday: Marilyn Monroe on the Set of “Some Like It Hot” at Hotel del Coronado 1958 (video)

Many thanks to CBS 8 San Diego for alerting The Coronado Times to this “flashback video” that features the Hotel del Coronado. (The video is silent, so no need to adjust your volume.)

CBS 8 shares:

Silent Original script excerpt: The staid old Hotel del Coronado hasn’t seen anything like it in years. The day Marilyn Monroe came to Coronado. Marilyn and hundreds of extras, technicians and sightseers. Among the co-stars, Joe E. Brown who, as always, had much to say. And finally Marilyn arrived, fully guarded by husband-playwright Arthur Miller. This was the fist movie making in two years for the still shy, still very beautiful Marilyn. She plays the role of a misfit with an all girl orchestra in the roaring twenties. Billy Wilder directs “Some Like It Hot.” But today it was all Marilyn Monroe. This is who the crowd came to see and they weren’t disappointed. Marilyn is still Marilyn. She was the center of attention. Tony Curtis brought along his wife, Janet Leigh, and she watched the proceedings. Marilyn arrived about 40 minutes late, but as usual no one, including TV 8 seemed to mind. A crowd of onlookers and Marilyn paused long enough to pose for our flabbergasted cameraman.

Thanks to Pea Hicks for beautifully restoring this rare film.

Recognize yourself or anyone else as one of the spectators? If so, be sure to share this post on social media and tag them (or yourself)!

Watch the trailer for Some Like It Hot: