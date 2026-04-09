Thursday, April 9, 2026
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San Diego Writers Festival highlight reel (vide

Less than 1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

The San Diego Writers Festival was held in Coronado on Saturday, March 28. Thanks to Surf’s Up Studios for this recap of festival highlights:

 

San Diego Writers Festival



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Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

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