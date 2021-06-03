Thursday, June 3, 2021
Coronado High School Seniors Planning for Future

CHS seniors celebrated college commitments with a College Commits Shirt Day on May 12 and 13, 2021.

By Chloe Berk

CHS students celebrated their college commitments with a College Commits Shirt Day on May 12 and 13. These seniors are attending UCSB, Denver University, UC Berkeley, Duke University, UNC Chapel Hill, and the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.

As the Coronado High School (CHS) Class of 2021 approaches graduation, seniors are looking ahead to a variety of paths including full time work, military service, travel, and education. Approximately 25% of CHS graduates attend a two-year college and 65% of CHS graduates attend a four year college or university.

The current 2020-2021 senior class experienced an unprecedented college admissions year with the highest number of applications ever submitted. The Common App (a college application system used by over 900 schools) received 6,060,037 first-year applications, an 11% increase over the number of 2019–20 applications. 

CHS has 273 seniors that applied to over 75 colleges and universities. According to Niche (CHS’s college planning program), the most popular colleges for CHS students are the University of California – Los Angeles (UCLA), San Diego State University, and the University of California – Santa Barbara. UCLA was also the most popular college nationally receiving 168,00 applications (25% more than the previous year) which led to a less than 11% acceptance rate.

Universities being attended by these four include Syracuse University, UCSB, Colorado State University, and UCSD.

Approximately 50% of CHS graduates choose to continue their post-high school education outside of California. Lifetime Coronado resident Camy Kimura will be attending Brown University in Rhode Island for their Liberal Medical Education program that combines undergraduate education and professional studies in medicine in a single eight-year program. Camy shared, “Ever since a young age, I have been enchanted by the medical field and dreamt of becoming a physician. Brown was the only university that I applied to with a combined eight-year BS/MD program; this means I will attend Brown University as an undergraduate for the next four years and Warren Alpert Medical School as a medical student for the following four. Through the PLME and Open Curriculum, I will be able to pursue a rare undergraduate career focused on interdisciplinary studies — not one necessarily followed by your typical pre-medical student — and explore all of my academic interests.”

Seniors are attending SDSU, the University of Oregon, Long Beach State, and joining the U.S. Navy.

CHS senior Andrew Borgie is choosing to attend the University of Notre Dame in Indiana. “The University of Notre Dame was the clear choice for me. Notre Dame’s philosophy is to be a force of good and make the world a better place, and that is really how I am trying to live my life. The campus is meant to feel like home with the majority of students living in the dorms for all four years. I will also be joining the NROTC unit there which is highly regarded for their camaraderie and traditions. They also have an awesome football and baseball team.”

Seniors attending UCLA, Stanford University, and Pepperdine University.

CHS Class of 2021 graduation is scheduled for 7:30pm on June 17, 2021 with an outside ceremony at Niedermeyer field. The Valedictorian is Samantha Lorr – she is attending Yale University. The Co-Salutatorians are Paloma Ronis von Helms and Alex Hurlburt. Paloma is attending Stanford University and Alex is attending UC Berkeley.

The Coronado Times wishes the best to all CHS Class of 2021 graduates in their future endeavors!

 

Chloe Berk
Chloe has called Coronado home since she could walk or talk and considers herself a true Islander. She is currently a student at Coronado High School and a writer for the Islander Times. After studying and writing articles, she enjoys volleyball, the beach, and her newly-adopted dogs from PAWS.

