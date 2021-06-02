Wednesday, June 2, 2021
Education

From Forensics to Shibori, from Chess to Cheer: Coronado Schools Foundation Offers In-Person Summer School Classes for K-12!

By Coronado Schools Foundation

Coronado Schools Foundation is proud to offer in-person summer enrichment classes for K-12 for the weeks of June 21-June 25 and June 28-July 2. All classes, taught by credentialed teachers and experts, are open to students from all school districts. Young learners will find everything from Jump Start to Kindergarten to Kids in the Kitchen, from gardening to beginning Spanish, while upper elementary school grades and middle school students will try their hands at everything from engineering to the art of Japanese tie-dying, from tennis to chess…and lots more. The program also offers three-week ACT and SAT prep for grades 10-12.

“We are so excited to offer these in-person classes after many months of screens and class Zooms,” said Leanne Anderson, Director of Development for Coronado Schools Foundation. “We know that kids are ready to try some fun things, and we are offering so many brand-new classes to get the creative juices flowing!”

Parents and students can register at http://www.csfkids.org/enrichment and check out all the offerings. Classes are offered in morning or afternoon blocks, from 8:30-11:30am or 12-3pm, respectively. Parents are advised to enroll now, as classes max out at 14 students each. Lunch supervision is provided for students in both the AM and PM classes at no additional cost.

Young learners will have the chance to explore the arts and other fun classes at CSF summer enrichment.

CSF wants to thank our generous sponsors who are making these summer learning opportunities possible. A big thanks to Mullins Orthodontics, the Katie Herrick Group, Coronado Eye Care, Coronado Rotary Club, Cal Private Bank and Patriot High Performance Homes.

About Coronado Schools Foundation

The Coronado School’s Foundation is a community driven fundraising organization, which supplements state funding for 2 pathways in the public schools of Coronado Unified School District: STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, & Math) and Arts. Since its’ founding in 1982, CSF has provided a means for parents, community members and local businesses to invest in superior public education for their children in the Coronado Unified School District. Since that time, CSF has grown into a million-dollar commitment to maintain rigorous academics and a breadth of educational experiences from kindergarten through high school. Funds raised by CSF pay for teachers and other educators whose positions the state of California does not fund or require but our parents and educators consider necessary for a quality education.

