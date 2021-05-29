Saturday, May 29, 2021
CIFF Back with Summer Classic Movies, and Village Theatre Plans to Reopen (video)

By Brad Willis

 

The Coronado Island Film Festival (CIFF) is moving full steam ahead for 2021 with its summer Classic Movie Series soon to begin and rolling out the red carpet for a full festival November 10-14.

This past week, the Village Theatre operator partnered with CIFF to show Alfred Hitchcock’s Rear Window as a fundraiser for the festival. Visual Storyteller Brad Willis was on site for the special event:

Intermission is almost over… Coronado’s Village Theatre is planning to reopen on August 1, 2021 following the installation of all new seating. The theatre shut down during the early days of the pandemic and although the venue could have opened to a limited audience, the operator made the decision to wait until it could fully open.

 

Brad Willis
Brad Willis is an author and retired network news foreign correspondent who has worked in Afghanistan, Iraq, Africa, Latin America and Asia. He has received national and international awards for compassionate journalism and for his war coverage. Brad is longtime Coronado resident who also Commissioner of Public Art for the City of Coronado. Send news tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

