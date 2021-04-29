Coronado Island Film Festival Introduces New Badge And Memberships For 2021 Fest

The Coronado Island Film Festival (CIFF) is excited to roll out the red carpet on November 10-14, 2021, returning to the traditional festival format of in-person screenings, events, panels, parties and our premiere gala event, the Leonard Maltin Celebrity Tribute Dinner in the Hotel Del Coronado’s iconic Crown Room. Cognizant that COVID-19 will continue to have a direct impact on attendees, as well as on U.S. and international filmmakers, the festival will also host a virtual cinema similar to last year’s successful on-demand festival in order to create an immersive and interactive experience for everyone.

Anticipating a robust turnout, CIFF is committed to creating a seamless and safe event, and is proud to introduce several new ways to attend and support the festival: The new, all-inclusive, Emerald Badge will go on sale this Saturday, May 1, in limited quantities. This will be best way to enjoy all the festival has to offer for dedicated film lovers. Emerald Badge holders will have access to early reservations for all films, shorts, panels, the culinary cinema series, special engagement events, and access to the virtual film festival! This badge does not include the signature Leonard Maltin Celebrity Tribute Awards + Dinner, which will be offered as an additional option.

This has been a year to take a fresh look and re-evaluate how CIFF engages with their most ardent supporters, donors and local attendees, turning the focus towards a more inclusive and year-round approach. This has led to the introduction of new annual opportunities as part of the festival’s Film-anthropy initiative. Launching with two membership levels of giving to support the festival, Patron and Sustaining, CIFF, as a 501(c)(3)non-profit corporation, will recognize a portion of funds as a donation tax benefit. The local community has actively invested in the CIFF mission these past five years. As the festival continues to evolve and grow, CIFF will express its gratitude by building in supporter recognition and additional benefits. Annual memberships will include the Emerald Badge, invitations to special year-round screenings, exclusive discounts, private events, recognition during the festival and the expansion of our all-ages educational outreach initiative, including the Classic Study Program (aimed at middle and high school students) set to debut at the 2021 Festival. For more information on membership opportunities, including our Benefactor Circle, please connect with Nick Curtin, Director of Donor Relations at development@coronadofilm.com or call 619.541.2116.

“This past year and a half has taught us the necessity for human contact and interaction, and I could not be more excited about re-engaging our audience in person come November,” states Executive Director, Merridee Book, “We are still balancing the safety of our attendees with capacity levels, but with music, festivals, and large events opening statewide, we are confident this will be the most successful festival yet!” With that said, Book encourages people to not wait to purchase their festival badge or even better, join CIFF as an annual member. In 2019 the festival introduced the convenience of the reservation system which allows attendees to show up right before show time and minimize standing in line and allows for anyone coming to Coronado for the weekend or the day to customize their festival experience in advance. Individual tickets will be sold only online or at the festival box office closer to the festival date, and based on availability. This will be the first year the festival will offer separate tickets to the coveted Celebrity Tribute event, typically open to Benefactors, sponsors and badge holders. In 2019, CIFF presented Cloris Leachman with the Legacy Award and in 2020 presented Director Chloé Zhao with the inaugural Leonard Maltin Tribute Award. Zhao went on to win the Academy Award for Best Director and Best Film this past Sunday at the Oscars, becoming the first woman of color, first Asian, and the second woman to receive this honor.

To coincide with the opening of badge sales, the festival is thrilled to unveil the 2021 brand design that encapsulates the glamour, artistic and historic essence of Coronado and the festival, replacing sunglasses with “film reel” glasses for five days transporting attendees to the magic of visual storytelling. Designed by Patti Judd of Judd Brand Media, who also created the 2020 festival brand/poster which received the Graphis International Platinum Award for Advertising.

All 2020 Crown City and Film Buff Badges will be honored for the 2021 film festival. Badge holders have been notified directly. There is no need to purchase a new badge. Please contact Tara Noonan, Director of Customer Relations, for any questions: info@coronadofilm.com or call 619.540.4155.

For festival information, tickets and memberships please visit: www.coronadoislandfilmfest.com