Saturday, May 29, 2021
18th Annual Sharp HospiceCare Benefit Regatta Sails Into San Diego Bay Aug. 27-28

Event features outdoor pre-race dinner at new location — Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Image courtesy of Sharp.

The largest summertime water event on San Diego Bay—the annual Sharp HospiceCare Benefit Dinner and Regatta—will be held on Friday, Aug. 27 and Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.

Hosted by Sharp HospiceCare, Coronado Yacht Club and Cortez Racing Association, the event will support Sharp HospiceCare’s Homes for Hospice program, which provides a unique environment for patients on hospice to meet their needs in a comfortable home setting.

The event kicks off Friday evening, Aug. 27 with an outdoor pre-race dinner and silent auction at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina. All-day festivities continue on Saturday, Aug. 28, when guests will board yachts at the Coronado Yacht Club and cruise along the racecourse for a breathtaking view of the Regatta and San Diego Bay.

All proceeds from the Regatta support Sharp HospiceCare, an organization that provides comprehensive care and compassionate support for patients and their families struggling with a life-limiting illness.

Proceeds from the Regatta go specifically toward Sharp HospiceCare’s Homes for Hospice campaign, which is our initiative to build and maintain residential hospice homes in San Diego County. Funds from the 2021 event will support the development of MountainView Home, Sharp HospiceCare’s newest hospice home in Poway, CA slated to open in 2023 to serve San Diego’s North County residents.

Since 2003, the Regatta has raised over $3,853,000 that have been used toward the completion and maintenance of Sharp HospiceCare’s current hospice homes in the neighborhoods of La Mesa, Del Cerro and Bonita. Leading the effort as event co-chairs for the 2021 Regatta are Sherri Summers of EC Constructors and Alyce Vessey. Honorary chairs are the Justo Family.

Pre-Race Event – Friday, August 27, 2021, 6 p.m.
Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, 333 West Harbor Drive, San Diego, CA 92101
Tickets: $225; includes full-course dinner, dancing and silent auction

Race and Spectator Yacht Seating – Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021,10:30 a.m.
Coronado Yacht Club, 1631 Strand Way, Coronado, CA 92118
Tickets: $150; includes yacht reservation, lunch, refreshments, beer, wine and post-race dinner party

The race portion of the event starts on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the east end of Harbor Island, winding around San Diego Bay and finishing near the Coronado Yacht Club. Competitors will race for a chance to compete in the 2021 Hospice Regattas National Championship in Charleston, South Carolina.

For tickets to the pre-race event and spectator party, or to become an event sponsor, please call Bill Navrides at 619-740-4316. To learn more about the Regatta, visit https://grossmontfoundation.ejoinme.org/Regatta2021.

To find out more about Sharp HospiceCare, please call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277) or visit www.sharp.com/hospice. Racers can register sailboats to compete in the Regatta by visiting www.cortezracing.com.

Managing Editor
