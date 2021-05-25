Islander Golf Match Recap & Girls Senior Recognition: Week of May 10

Girls Golf & Senior Recognition

Last week, the Coronado High School girls varsity golf team competed in their two final high school matches of the season. From now on, the pressure will be on for the girls to play well in the San Diego City Tournament and to qualify for this year’s CIF tournament.

On Monday, May 10, the Islanders participated in a tri-match between Rancho Bernardo and Poway. Most team members played individually among girls from other schools, making this a unique experience and excellent preparation for future tournaments. Among the three schools, Coronado placed second with a grand total of 207. Rancho Bernardo claimed the victory with just a one stroke lead of 206, and Poway collectively shot a 275.

- Advertisement -

“It was a very close match, which we could have easily won,” Coach Stuart Gordon commented.

- Advertisement -

Once again, the three freshmen paved the way for the Islanders. Ines Izuzquiza and Bella Villarin both fired a round of two-over par 38. Throughout this season, the pair have consistently been key components in their team’s success, and they provide fierce competition for one another as their differentials are less than one stroke apart.

Jasmine Lo has also shown consistency on the golf course with a round of 42. Senior Samantha Lorr carded a 44, and fellow senior Annie Holland shot a 45. Sophomore Natalia Avanni also posted a score of 45.

On Wednesday, May 12, the Islanders celebrated senior night at their home course, featuring Samantha Lorr, Annie Holland, and Madeline Deitrick. Annie scored her personal best of the season with a seven-over 43. She is planning on attending the University of Tennessee in the fall. Samantha and Madeline both shot a 53. Samantha is committed to Yale University, and Madeline to the University of Oregon.

The Islanders easily defeated Steele Canyon 220-233. At the end of the match, flowers were presented to the seniors along with posters made by fellow team members. These three young women have incredibly bright futures ahead of them, and the team will definitely miss them!

Boys Golf

The boys experienced a fairly uneventful week with only one match against Steele Canyon at Steele Canyon Golf Club, the Vineyard course. However, this new nine proved to be a challenge for most players, playing at a par 36, yielding a course rating of 36.5, and holding a slope of 136. The girls team had played the exact course the week before, but from the front tees. From the tips, the front nine played at 3300 yards. With countless hazards, narrow fairways, unusually fast greens, and an uncomfortable amount of walking between holes, the boys succumbed to the Cougars 208-178.

There was one particular standout during the match, which was freshman Liam Weaver, who shot his personal best of the season with a one-under par 35.

Junior Eduardo Maynez was second-up among the Islanders with a four-over par 40. Senior Tucker Gilmore followed with a 43, and junior Tristan Rinko carded a 44. Junior Syrak Nemer posted a score of 46, and senior Luke Meloche a 47.

Coach Stuart understood the difficulty of the course and the vast difference between the girls and boys tees. The Islanders will get them next time!

The boys varsity team does not have any matches scheduled for the week.

Find San Diego Section girls golf standings and match results here.

Find Coronado girls golf player information and match results here.

Find San Diego Section boys golf standings and match results here.

Find Coronado boys golf player information and match results here.