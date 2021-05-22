Handcrafted Clothing, Jewelry, and Handbags Await at Raguna Boutique

Forget your typical stereotype of serapes and sombreros for Mexican attire and step into the world of the newly opened Raguna Boutique at 1024 C Avenue, former home of Austin’s Gallery. Owner Mariana Zermeño has always had a passion for fashion, instilled in her at a young age by her artistic mother. Open just a week now, Raguna, which is a name Mariana created from a tribe meaning woman, she has created a light, bright and coastal vibe catering to women of all ages, with an array of children’s clothing. She has curated a blend of casual stylish tops and dresses, as well as bathing suits, beach bags from Colombia and detailed leather Oriana Rodriguez purses from Mexico, jewelry, keychains, candles, and more, ranging from $30 to $400.

Growing up with three brothers and now having three boys of her own, Mariana wants to share the very best designers from Mexico and Latin America with the women here. For the past three years, she has been selling exquisite Pajarolimon jewelry from Colombia as well as some clothing to her friends and on Instagram. When the opportunity came up to open a boutique in Coronado, she jumped at the chance, even though the timing wasn’t ideal, due to the pandemic.

“There are so many amazing designers that produce innovative high quality clothing from Mexico and Latin America, and I’m pleased to showcase these designs in my boutique,” comments Mariana. She has always gravitated to different things and chooses items to wear that are not the same cookie cutter pieces that everyone else has. She is on the lookout for innovative brands and will be bringing new merchandise in on a regular basis.

The shop features a unique array of Huipil style dresses that can be worn loose or belted as a cover up or to go out to dinner. Brands include Alejandra Raw Project, Les Filles Du Nord, Palma Canaria, to name a few, and she has also partnered with her friend from Querida Costa boutique in the Cays and carries a selection of her Pearl and Caviar dresses from Greece. Coco au Lait is her kids’ clothing line and she offers sizes six months to 12 years of age. Several designs of the flattering Boa Mar swimming suits, crafted in Colombia, are reversible and come in both bikini and one piece styles.

Some standout garments include the unique handcrafted alpaca Alessandra Petersen sweaters from Peru. With an emphasis on quality garments, jewelry and handbags, she says that Peru has the best cotton. Some of the detailed dresses take weeks to make.

Born in Leon, Mexico, Mariana has lived in Coronado for 15 years ago and appreciates the casual vibe the city embraces. Her first profession was as a psychologist, but she took time off to raise her boys when they were younger, and is delighted to now make her fashion and jewelry dream a reality. She also has a busy life outside of the shop keeping up with her three boys, who play many sports including baseball and soccer. As a family, they enjoy going to the Padres games and sailing.

She also loves home décor, but has limited space in her small boutique, which is packed full of distinctive items. She is looking to hire sales associates, and has plans to build up her website and ecommerce business, so for now check out @ragunashop on Instagram.

Always on the lookout for new stylish brands, she plans to continually have new merchandise coming into the store. She is off to a good start and intends to wait to host a grand opening until pandemic restrictions are eased. Whether you are looking for a special piece for yourself or a gift, Raguna boutique is worth a visit.

Raguna

1024 C Avenue, Coronado