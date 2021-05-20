Thursday, May 20, 2021
Liberty Call Distilling in Barrio Logan Marks Re-Grand Opening with Bourbon Release Party

After opening in peak pandemic times, one of San Diego’s pioneering craft distillers welcomes back guests to try a new barrel-aged spirit with A5 Wagyu beef, plus new California-style tapas

Liberty Call Distilling will celebrate the re-grand opening of its Barrio Logan restaurant-distillery with a Bourbon Release Party on Saturday, June 5. Having halted operations shortly after opening last year to produce hand sanitizer, Liberty Call Distilling’s upcoming Bourbon Release Party will be the first event at the new location in the Mercado del Barrio. And now, one of San Diego’s first craft distilleries is optimistically preparing to finally introduce San Diegans to its craft spirits, cocktails and California tapas – all served in a 3,300 square foot space featuring a roll-up garage door wall and open-air patio with views of Coronado Bridge.

Liberty Call Distilling’s Bourbon Release Party invites guests to choose a seating time (2 or 5:30 pm) and enjoy first access to Liberty Call Distilling’s first ever four-year-old Wheated Bourbon. Depending on the ticket purchased, guests can enjoy experiences including priority access to limited edition bottles of the new bourbon developed with a crisp, smooth finish and oak and toffee flavors; Old Fashioned cocktails made with Liberty Call Distilling Maple Syrup aged in spiced rum barrels; and three ounces of high quality, imported A5 Wagyu Strip Loin not regularly available to guests.

Bill Rogers Liberty Call
Bill Rogers (photo credit Rob Andrew)

Liberty Call Distilling’s founder Bill Rogers, who started the company in 2013 when San Diego’s craft distilling scene was barely existent, will be onsite to chat with guests alongside distiller Josh Christy, giving fans of craft distilling an opportunity to meet the maker of the new wheated bourbon.

Taking place throughout the tasting room and patio, Liberty Call Distilling’s Bourbon Release Party is limited to 50 people per seating. Tickets range from $20 to $50 and can be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com/e/bourbon-release-party-tickets-154628767807. Limited quantities are available and pre-orders are highly suggested, with seats expected to sell out.

Throughout the event, Liberty Call Distilling’s regular menu will also be available and includes new seasonal seafood like Shrimp and Polenta, and Mussels and Fries. Also new to the menu are $10 lunch specials and the aptly named National Ave Torta, and weekly chef specials from tuna poke sopes to fried chicken with biscuits and gravy. House favorites like the Short Rib Beef Birria Tacos, Cashew Wings and Duck Confit Pupusas have remained as staples of Liberty Call’s kitchen, helmed by farm-to-table chef Miguel Valdez.

Liberty Call braised short rib tacos
Liberty Call braised short rib tacos with birria and Liberty Call’s signature Gin Chili Rojo sauce (photo credit Rob Andrew)

“This has been a long time coming. We’ve been toeing the line with small, member-centric events while maintaining pandemic protocols. Finally, this release party will be something we can open up to more people and really show-off our hidden gem in Barrio,” said Bill Rogers, founder of Liberty Call Distilling and current President of the San Diego Distillers Guild as well as its annual Distillers Guild Festival.

Finally, the team has also launched Liberty Call Catering, emphasizing real Santa Maria BBQ on a mobile grill as well as custom menus and varied cuisines from Chef Miguel. Liberty Call Catering is now serving private residences and large parties, with the Barrio Logan space available for private events. Book through www.libertycallcatering.com.

About Liberty Call Distilling: Founded in 2013 and one of the pioneers of San Diego’s booming craft spirits industry, Liberty Call Distilling specializes in hand crafted grain-to-glass whiskey, bourbon, rum and gin while acknowledging its hometown’s historic ties to the United States Navy. Liberty Call Distilling’s two locations include its manufacturing distillery in Spring Valley and its Barrio Logan restaurant-distillery at 1985 National Avenue, open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and until 5 p.m. on Sundays. Visit www.libertycall.com and @LibertyCallDistilling.

 

