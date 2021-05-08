San Diego Airport Cell Phone Lot Reopens Today

The San Diego International Airport announced this week that its Cell Phone Lot is reopening for temporary parking as drivers wait to pick up arriving passengers.

Avoid driving in circles by using in the Cell Phone Lot to temporarily park free of charge. Beginning Saturday, May 8, this way-station will reopen and offer approximately 100 parking spaces for drivers to park and wait for arriving passengers’ call that they are ready to be picked up. The lot closed in April 2020 when state and county health and safety orders increased and passenger volumes decreased with the spread of COVID-19.

“The opening of our Cell Phone Lot is a sign of recovery at our airport,” said Kimberly J. Becker, President and CEO of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority. “With the traveling public getting vaccinated and schools on break for spring vacation, we saw some of the highest passenger volumes since the start of the pandemic in March and April. We continue to see a steady increase in travelers and we hope the reopening of our Cell Phone Lot will reduce curbside traffic and make picking up arriving passengers hassle-free.”

The Cell Phone Lot is located at 3015 N. Harbor Drive, with the entrance at the intersection of N. Harbor Drive and Liberator Way. The hours of operation are from 5:00 to 12:30 am, seven days a week. When using the cell phone lot, vehicles must be turned off and attended at all times, and the maximum wait time is 60 minutes.

For more information, please visit www.san.org/Parking.