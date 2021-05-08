Friday, May 7, 2021
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – May 7, 2021

The spring edition of the Avenue of Heroes Hometown Banner Ceremony will be held May 22. Find out all about the virtual event in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read about limited attendance at a Memorial Day service, which will be live-streamed; a refresh of the CoraMart public art mural; the 1 p.m. kick-off event for the Free Summer Shuttle program set for June 6; a special Parks and Recreation meeting to discuss the Coronado Cays Park Master Plan; the upcoming EDCO Spring Clean-up; work on the new signalized intersection at Orange Avenue and Avenida del Sol; Recreation Mother’s Day activities; and Harper, this week’s Pet of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.

 

 

