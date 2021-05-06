Thursday, May 6, 2021
CommunityLetters to the Editor

Cat City Manager Candidate Statement

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to letters@coronadotimes.com.

By Managing Editor

Submitted by Scamp Grady (with help from Erin Grady Brown)

Should you vote for Scamp to be hired as Coronado’s Cat City Manager? Unequivocally, the answer is yes.

- Advertisement -

First of all, I have lived in Coronado from the time I was a kitten, so I am familiar with the issues that concern its animal citizens. Behind my “resting cat face,” I am a crusader for the idea that every pet deserves a loving home and proper care.

Scamp as a kitten

- Advertisement -

Second, my life hasn’t all been easy. I know what it feels like to struggle. As a young kitten seven years ago, I lived on the street and had to fend for myself. I was found alone, no mother or siblings in sight. My life took a turn for the better when I found myself in the care of PAWS of Coronado. For the first time, I was warm and protected. And it wasn’t just the bare minimum of care, either! I lived in a big, clean room with lots of toys and soft blankets, plenty of places to hide or stretch out for a good nap. I always had high-quality food to eat and fresh water in my bowl. Multiple times every day I had visitors that taught me to enjoy the company of humans and to trust in them. They took care of all of my medical needs, and I saw other animals that might have been considered too sick for adoption by other shelters, but who the staff cared for like they were their own pets. It didn’t matter if it was an expensive surgery, chemotherapy, or special training; every animal was loved and cared for, and given what they needed. PAWS made sure I was neutered, so that there is no risk of me making more kittens that will end up on the street or in a shelter. They microchipped me so that if I somehow get past the barricades my family has erected, I can find my way home. I had all of my shots, dewormer, flea treatment, and important tests.

Finally, PAWS found me the perfect home, with a family that was a match for my personality. My beauty (I’m not vain, just honest) attracted a lot of attention, and I had quite a few applications. Rather than sending me home with just anyone, PAWS took the time to learn about me and my needs. They pored over the applications, interviewing the ones that looked like they might be a good match, and eliminating the ones that just didn’t “get” me. I’m a lot of cat (18+ pounds of Maine Coon mix), with a giant personality. Because I had been all alone, I didn’t learn my cat manners through play with other kittens, and I didn’t understand that people don’t enjoy being attacked. Luckily, I have mellowed out a bit as I grow older and wiser, but most families would have returned me to the shelter. Instead, I found a family that enjoys my quirkiness and finds my idiosyncrasies adorable (most of the time).

My shelter name was “Mahalo.” It was fitting, because “mahalo” means “thank you” in Hawaiian, and I could not be more thankful for PAWS of Coronado. I hope that you will consider voting for me via your donations at https://pawsofcoronado.org/cat-city-manager-voting/. Every vote costs one dollar, and every dollar will support the incredible work PAWS of Coronado does to support their mission of caring for the animals of Coronado.

I’m Scamp Grady, and I approve this message.

 

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters to the Editor

Coronado Charlie is Counting on Your Vote for Cat City Manager

Submitted by Ruth PorterCoronado Charlie has many characteristics that qualify him to be Cat City Manager of Coronado!The most outstanding qualification is that he...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Coronado BANDS Together… The Encore – A Great Success!

Submitted by Megan Settle WestOn Saturday, April 17, the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club (CJWC) had great success with the encore to a fall fundraiser,...
Read more
Education

CHS Teachers Voice “Serious Concerns” Regarding Move to 4×4 Block Schedule

Editor's Note: These below letters were originally sent to the Coronado Unified School Board on Friday, March 26th, 2021Good Afternoon Trustees Pontes, Valdes-Clayton, Anderson-Cruz,...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Letters to the Editor

Coronado Charlie is Counting on Your Vote for Cat City Manager

Submitted by Ruth PorterCoronado Charlie has many characteristics that qualify him to be Cat City Manager of Coronado!The most outstanding qualification is that he...
Read more
Community News

Voting is Open for Coronado’s First Cat City Manager

For years the animals of Coronado and their humans have biennially elected a Canine Mayor. While all of our mayors including current Mayor Hudson...
Read more
Dining

Celebrate Mother’s Day, May 9th, at Liberty Call Distilling

Celebrate Mom with a Seafood Centric Brunch at Liberty Call Distilling on Sunday, May 9th. Featuring Chef Miguel’s Signature Crab Cake Benedicts or optional...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.