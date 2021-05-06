Cat City Manager Candidate Statement

Submitted by Scamp Grady (with help from Erin Grady Brown)

Should you vote for Scamp to be hired as Coronado’s Cat City Manager? Unequivocally, the answer is yes.

First of all, I have lived in Coronado from the time I was a kitten, so I am familiar with the issues that concern its animal citizens. Behind my “resting cat face,” I am a crusader for the idea that every pet deserves a loving home and proper care.

Second, my life hasn’t all been easy. I know what it feels like to struggle. As a young kitten seven years ago, I lived on the street and had to fend for myself. I was found alone, no mother or siblings in sight. My life took a turn for the better when I found myself in the care of PAWS of Coronado. For the first time, I was warm and protected. And it wasn’t just the bare minimum of care, either! I lived in a big, clean room with lots of toys and soft blankets, plenty of places to hide or stretch out for a good nap. I always had high-quality food to eat and fresh water in my bowl. Multiple times every day I had visitors that taught me to enjoy the company of humans and to trust in them. They took care of all of my medical needs, and I saw other animals that might have been considered too sick for adoption by other shelters, but who the staff cared for like they were their own pets. It didn’t matter if it was an expensive surgery, chemotherapy, or special training; every animal was loved and cared for, and given what they needed. PAWS made sure I was neutered, so that there is no risk of me making more kittens that will end up on the street or in a shelter. They microchipped me so that if I somehow get past the barricades my family has erected, I can find my way home. I had all of my shots, dewormer, flea treatment, and important tests.

Finally, PAWS found me the perfect home, with a family that was a match for my personality. My beauty (I’m not vain, just honest) attracted a lot of attention, and I had quite a few applications. Rather than sending me home with just anyone, PAWS took the time to learn about me and my needs. They pored over the applications, interviewing the ones that looked like they might be a good match, and eliminating the ones that just didn’t “get” me. I’m a lot of cat (18+ pounds of Maine Coon mix), with a giant personality. Because I had been all alone, I didn’t learn my cat manners through play with other kittens, and I didn’t understand that people don’t enjoy being attacked. Luckily, I have mellowed out a bit as I grow older and wiser, but most families would have returned me to the shelter. Instead, I found a family that enjoys my quirkiness and finds my idiosyncrasies adorable (most of the time).

My shelter name was “Mahalo.” It was fitting, because “mahalo” means “thank you” in Hawaiian, and I could not be more thankful for PAWS of Coronado. I hope that you will consider voting for me via your donations at https://pawsofcoronado.org/cat-city-manager-voting/. Every vote costs one dollar, and every dollar will support the incredible work PAWS of Coronado does to support their mission of caring for the animals of Coronado.

I’m Scamp Grady, and I approve this message.