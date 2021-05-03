Monday, May 3, 2021
Voting is Open for Coronado’s First Cat City Manager

By Managing Editor

For years the animals of Coronado and their humans have biennially elected a Canine Mayor. While all of our mayors including current Mayor Hudson have been excellent animal ambassadors, the question has always been asked, “But what about our cats?”

Coronado, you asked and we listened. PAWS presents the first Cat City Manager campaign to find the cat in Coronado most suited to govern our island alongside the Dog Mayor. Whether they only desire world domination or passionately seek affordable cat towers for all, there is no denying that cats are natural leaders, and we are ready to find the purrfect cat to rule Coronado.

To vote, visit the PAWS of Coronado website

Voting is open from May 1st-June 15th at midnight. Each vote for a City Manager Candidate is one dollar for PAWS to use to continue our life-saving mission. Visit the Meet the Candidates page to learn more about each politi-kitty and vote for your favorite! Fans of cats in general or of PAWS can support our fundraiser and distribute votes evenly between all candidates.

Meet the Candidates

