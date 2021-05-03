Coronado Charlie is Counting on Your Vote for Cat City Manager

Submitted by Ruth Porter

Coronado Charlie has many characteristics that qualify him to be Cat City Manager of Coronado!

The most outstanding qualification is that he is clothed with a “C” on his back coat! The “C” stands for “Coronado Charlie”.

In addition, he has countless characteristics. He is a civil citizen, yet a cool cat! He is in charge, of the highest caliper. He is clever, clear-headed, crafty, credible, curious, cunning, charismatic, cooperative, considerate, cordial, casual. He calls for courage and courtesy from others to collaborate and comply. He cares less for canines. He controls cheerfully. He would send non compliant to the calaboose.

Sometimes he is clownish, a comic. He will contemplate while you clip candid camera shots. He sometimes comes on command for food, committed to be a good companion, and continues to be capable and careful of showing concern to his disabled owner. He continues to consume his choice of canned chicken from his other caregiver. One can calculate where his is by the clink of his collared bell. He chooses a comfortable corner or chair for his daily catnap. He is a classic carnivorous chap!

He is captivated by a hummingbird nesting outside the window, He communicates with her calmly from inside and certainly, he would love to catch her. Currently he appreciates all considerable caresses and compliments.

In conclusion, (it is no coincidence), Charlie is campaigning to be chosen Cat City Manager. Under the circumstances, he is confident he is the best, concrete candidate!

With no calamities, he calculates a contribution of cash or check or credit card to PAWS of Coronado on his behalf, he will WIN!

Ruth Porter