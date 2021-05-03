B-WELL by CJWC – May Mental Health Wellness Activity

Coronado SAFE is partnering with Mental Health America (MHA) in the national recognition of Mental Health Month (May). While SAFE acts as the facilitator of the month-long campaign, the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club, with proud sponsor the Katie Herrick Group, is excited to bring you
B-WELL by CJWC!
We invite you to participate in a month long interactive bingo. We have a B-WELL by CJWC Adult Bingo Card and a B-WELL by CJWC Kid Bingo Card to choose from.
As you play along, tag us on social media. When you complete a B-WELL Bingo, tag us on social media and/or share it with us via our email.
Weekly prizes will be drawn for those who submit bingo entries (five in a row). A grand prize drawing will be drawn from the blackout entries (full card completed).
Ways to submit entries for raffles below:
- Tag on Instagram, @cjwc92118
- Tag on Facebook, @CoronadoJuniorWomansClub
- Email cjwcpublicity@gmail.com
For more information visit:
www.coronadojuniorwomans.org/may-mental-wellness