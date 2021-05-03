SAFE and the Coronado Community Celebrate Mental Health Month

Coronado SAFE is partnering with Mental Health America (MHA) in the national recognition of Mental Health Month (May). The theme of Tools 2 Thrive for Mental Health Month will strive to provide individuals with information and coping strategies around common struggles that affect mental health – especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with SAFE’s programs in May, SAFE will act as the facilitator of the month-long campaign as we partner with local community members, organizations and businesses to create opportunities for the whole community to participate.

The activities list will be uploaded on the SAFE website and continually updated throughout May.