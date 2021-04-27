Islander Golf Match Recap: Week of April 19

Girls Golf

Last week, the girls team competed against the Academy of Our Lady of Peace at Coronado Golf Course for their eighth league match of the season. Islanders triumphed with a momentous victory as five players shot a cumulative score of 201. Freshman Bella Villarin led the team with a score of even-par. Fellow freshman Ines Izuzquiza followed with a 40, and senior Samantha Lorr scored her personal best of 40. Senior Mary Damian carded a 41, and freshman Jasmine Lo rounded up the Islanders with a 44.

“The match went well, considering we were against OLP and they’ve got some good players,” Coach Stuart Gordon described. “One of their players shot a 34 and another one shot 37. We were up against them, but we are a solid team. This puts us in a good position to be Western league champions.”

The Islanders are currently seventh in San Diego County with a differential of 24.58. They have yet to shoot under 200, but this week provides them with more opportunities to achieve this noteworthy goal.

This week, the girls are on schedule to complete their two final league matches of the season. They are on track to be crowned Western league champions, but have to wait until next week for the results to be official. Their first match will be on Monday, April 26 against Cathedral Catholic High School at the Country Club of Rancho Bernardo. On Wednesday, April 28, they face off against La Jolla at their home course.

Boys Golf

The boys varsity team had two matches last week. The first was against La Jolla High School at Coronado. The Islanders won by over 30 strokes, 195-227. It was the fifth time this season the team collectively shot under 200. Senior Tucker Gilmore and freshman Liam Weaver were crowned medalists with scores of two-over par 38. Senior Luke Meloche scored his personal best of the season with a three-over 39. Senior Trevor Catlin and junior Eduardo Maynez tied with scores of 40.

The boys’ second match of the week was held at Chula Vista Golf Course against Olympian High School. From the black tees, the front nine played at 3400 yards at par 37 with a course rating of 36.4 and a slope of 132. The Islanders lost 208-186, but learned valuable lessons from playing at a different course. Liam led the Islanders with an impressive score of even-par 37. Trevor followed with a 39, and sophomore Tristan Rinko a 42. Tucker posted a score of 43.

Chula Vista Golf Course was not maintained in good condition, and there were a handful of longer holes players had to navigate carefully. With three par fives, the front nine was a par 37. Liam was one under heading into the par three ninth hole. With a small green, he failed to make a green in regulation and did not get up and down.

“We definitely improved on our differential,” Coach Stuart explained. “Despite our loss, one of their boys shot five under par. He was a good player, and it was a little bit of an eye-opener for us.”

The Islanders are currently ranked twelfth in San Diego County with a differential of 20.36. They are third among Division 3 schools, just three differential strokes behind Santa Fe Christian High School.

Next week, the boys have two league matches. The first is predicted to be a tough challenge against Saint Augustine at Riverwalk Mission on Tuesday, April 27. Their second is against La Jolla High School at Coronado on Thursday, April 29.

The boys JV team had their second draw of the season against Point Loma at Balboa 9. Both teams scored 215, and sophomore Sebastiano Abbot shot his personal best of three-over par 38. Junior Marshall Hilfman posted a score of 40, and sophomore Dario Piagentini a 41.

With a busy week ahead, the Islander golf season only has a handful of weeks until the city play-ins and eventually CIF. Go Islanders!

Find San Diego Section girls golf standings and match results here.

Find Coronado girls golf player information and match results here.

Find San Diego Section boys golf standings and match results here.

Find Coronado boys golf player information and match results here.