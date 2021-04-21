Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Business

Shop Local and You Save More Than Just Money

By Coronado Chamber of Commerce

According to Census.gov, total e-commerce sales for 2020 in the United States alone was estimated at $791.7 billion, an increase of 32.4 percent from 2019. This is about $6,447 per Coronado household, or over $64,470,000 a year. This means we are collectively spending $176,630 per day on businesses that do not support our community or tax base! If every household swapped out just $100 shopping online to buying goods on the island, we would add an annual $100,000 back into our local economy. Coronado needs this local support now more than ever.

- Advertisement -

If you think shopping online is more eco-friendly than driving to a store, think again. It may sound counterintuitive, but the more eco-conscious way to shop is going to a nearby store rather than by making purchases online, due to the colossal amount of packaging waste that accompanies the order. According to the ocean conservation charity Oceana, Amazon.com shipping packaging is much to blame. In 2020 alone, Amazon delivered over 7 billion packages. These cardboard packages almost always include air pillows, which if lined up, would circle the earth over 500 times. What is more concerning, is that much of the plastic used is not recyclable and ends up in our landfills, and worse, our oceans. Plastic waste is extremely harmful to marine environments and about 8.8 million tons of it enters our oceans every year. This figure is likely to increase year after year if consumers continue to use online shopping instead of spending locally.

Coronado retail packs a lot of punch into the village’s shopping district. Groceries, clothing, hardware, home goods, gifts, jewelry, and so much more – it is the environmentally responsible way to shop. Retailers on Orange Avenue offer an exceptional array of goods that rival online shopping. Two day shipping is great, but what’s even better is reducing the carbon footprint and maritime despair that is getting exponentially worse with each day. When in doubt, ask the Chamber which Coronado retailer sells what you’re looking for – you’ll be pointed in the right direction, no air pillows required.

- Advertisement -

The Coronado Chamber of Commerce, a nonprofit association, has been supporting local businesses since 1937. The Chamber’s mission is “Helping businesses succeed so our community prospers.” Membership in the Coronado Chamber provides guidance, advertising opportunities, exposure, and unity within the Coronado business community. For more information, contact the Chamber at info@coronadochamber.com.

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Coronado Chamber of Commercehttp://www.coronadochamber.com/

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Investors Pricing In Robust Recovery

As vaccinations continue to progress, most economic data are pointing to a strong recovery here in the U.S. Many economists are expecting GDP growth...
Read more
Business

Coronado Businesses Practice Sustainability

The Coronado Chamber of Commerce is proud to collaborate with Coronado nonprofit Emerald Keepers in celebrating Earth Day on April 22nd.Each day we are...
Read more
Business

Trident Coffee TapRoom and Keto Bakery Brings a Brewery Experience to Coffee

Stepping into Trident Coffee, you feel like you are in a sea ship, from the floors to the décor. It's an impressive transformation of...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Have You(r kids) Dressed The Table Yet?

HAVE YOU(R KIDS) DRESSED THE TABLE YET?The Coronado Chamber of Commerce & City of Coronado are adding a bit of pizzazz to the Coronado...
Read more
Community News

Coronado Chamber Raises $10,000 For Health Care Worker Lunches

A remarkable $10,000 (and counting!) has been raised by Coronado Chamber Executive Director Sue Gillingham to provide lunches for the Sharp Coronado Hospital staff...
Read more
Dining

Dress (Your Table) For Dinner – And Win a $100 Restaurant Gift Card!

Do you have a drawer full of plastic silverware from all the take-out you have ordered during the pandemic? Are you now in the...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.