Shop Local and You Save More Than Just Money

According to Census.gov, total e-commerce sales for 2020 in the United States alone was estimated at $791.7 billion, an increase of 32.4 percent from 2019. This is about $6,447 per Coronado household, or over $64,470,000 a year. This means we are collectively spending $176,630 per day on businesses that do not support our community or tax base! If every household swapped out just $100 shopping online to buying goods on the island, we would add an annual $100,000 back into our local economy. Coronado needs this local support now more than ever.

If you think shopping online is more eco-friendly than driving to a store, think again. It may sound counterintuitive, but the more eco-conscious way to shop is going to a nearby store rather than by making purchases online, due to the colossal amount of packaging waste that accompanies the order. According to the ocean conservation charity Oceana, Amazon.com shipping packaging is much to blame. In 2020 alone, Amazon delivered over 7 billion packages. These cardboard packages almost always include air pillows, which if lined up, would circle the earth over 500 times. What is more concerning, is that much of the plastic used is not recyclable and ends up in our landfills, and worse, our oceans. Plastic waste is extremely harmful to marine environments and about 8.8 million tons of it enters our oceans every year. This figure is likely to increase year after year if consumers continue to use online shopping instead of spending locally.

Coronado retail packs a lot of punch into the village’s shopping district. Groceries, clothing, hardware, home goods, gifts, jewelry, and so much more – it is the environmentally responsible way to shop. Retailers on Orange Avenue offer an exceptional array of goods that rival online shopping. Two day shipping is great, but what’s even better is reducing the carbon footprint and maritime despair that is getting exponentially worse with each day. When in doubt, ask the Chamber which Coronado retailer sells what you’re looking for – you’ll be pointed in the right direction, no air pillows required.

The Coronado Chamber of Commerce, a nonprofit association, has been supporting local businesses since 1937. The Chamber’s mission is “Helping businesses succeed so our community prospers.” Membership in the Coronado Chamber provides guidance, advertising opportunities, exposure, and unity within the Coronado business community. For more information, contact the Chamber at info@coronadochamber.com.