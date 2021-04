Rotary Plaza piano wrapped in art by Michael Ives

Coronado’s interactive public piano project that began in 2017 was silenced in 2020 due to the pandemic. But the three “Sit a Spell and Play a Tune” public pianos are planned to be rolled out in early summer at Adella Plaza, Coronado Ferry Landing and Rotary Park. The Rotary Park piano is being wrapped with the celebratory artwork of Coronado’s Michael Ives.

Brad Willis met up with Michael this week during the wrap:

